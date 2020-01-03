Boyd scores season-high 25 in California Baptist's 76-67 win

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) -- Brandon Boyd scored a season-high 25 points to lead California Baptist to its seventh straight victory, 76-67, over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Boyd shot 7 of 11 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and made all eight of his free throws for the Lancers (10-4). Milan Acquaah added 19 points, making all nine of his free throws. The Lancers were 25 of 29 from the line and 7 of 15 from the arc while shooting 48% overall. Ferron Flavors Jr. added 14 points.

Jordan Jackson scored 17 points, Javon Levi added 16 and Quinton Johnson II 10 for the Vaqueros (4-10), who lost their fifth straight.

UTRGV had a seven-point lead early in the second half when the Lancers went on an 18-2 run and led the rest of the way. The Vaqueros got within three with 5 1/2 minutes left but Acquaah scored consecutive baskets and Boyd added another to provide a cushion down the stretch.