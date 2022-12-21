Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

  • Lipscomb head coach Lennie Acuff shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    1/10

    Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

    Lipscomb head coach Lennie Acuff shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville guard Mike James (1) attempts to block the shot of Lipscomb guard Derrin Boyd (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    2/10

    Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

    Louisville guard Mike James (1) attempts to block the shot of Lipscomb guard Derrin Boyd (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) puts up a shot over Lipscomb forward Matthew Schner (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    3/10

    Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

    Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) puts up a shot over Lipscomb forward Matthew Schner (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville guard Mike James (1) shoots over Lipscomb forward Matthew Schner (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    4/10

    Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

    Louisville guard Mike James (1) shoots over Lipscomb forward Matthew Schner (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville guard El Ellis (3) drives the lane against Lipscomb guard Will Pruitt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    5/10

    Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

    Louisville guard El Ellis (3) drives the lane against Lipscomb guard Will Pruitt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville guard El Ellis (3) drives past Lipscomb guard Will Pruitt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    6/10

    Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

    Louisville guard El Ellis (3) drives past Lipscomb guard Will Pruitt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville forward Sydney Curry (21) puts up a shot past Lipscomb forward Matthew Schner (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    7/10

    Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

    Louisville forward Sydney Curry (21) puts up a shot past Lipscomb forward Matthew Schner (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville guard El Ellis (3) passes around Lipscomb guard Will Pruitt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    8/10

    Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

    Louisville guard El Ellis (3) passes around Lipscomb guard Will Pruitt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) attempts to get the ball away from Lipscomb guard Derrin Boyd (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    9/10

    Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

    Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) attempts to get the ball away from Lipscomb guard Derrin Boyd (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Lipscomb center Ahsan Asadullah (23) attempts to strip the ball away from Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    10/10

    Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

    Lipscomb center Ahsan Asadullah (23) attempts to strip the ball away from Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Lipscomb head coach Lennie Acuff shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville guard Mike James (1) attempts to block the shot of Lipscomb guard Derrin Boyd (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) puts up a shot over Lipscomb forward Matthew Schner (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville guard Mike James (1) shoots over Lipscomb forward Matthew Schner (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville guard El Ellis (3) drives the lane against Lipscomb guard Will Pruitt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville guard El Ellis (3) drives past Lipscomb guard Will Pruitt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville forward Sydney Curry (21) puts up a shot past Lipscomb forward Matthew Schner (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville guard El Ellis (3) passes around Lipscomb guard Will Pruitt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lipscomb won 75-67. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) attempts to get the ball away from Lipscomb guard Derrin Boyd (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Lipscomb center Ahsan Asadullah (23) attempts to strip the ball away from Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
·2 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Dennis Boyd scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and hit 4-of-5 3-pointers to lead Lipscomb to a 75-67 victory over Louisville on Tuesday night.

Boyd converted a three-point play and made a 3-pointer, Jacob Ognacevic followed with a fast-break dunk and the Bisons led 44-36 with 17:26 remaining. Another 3-pointer by Boyd put the Bisons up 63-53 with 7:45 remaining.

Louisville never got closer than five points and the Cardinals' last field goal was a jumper by JJ Traynor with 5:15 remaining. Louisville's final seven points came at the line, none in the final three minutes.

Ognacevic scored 16 points and Trae Benham added 10 for the Bisons. Ahsan Asadullah had 10 rebounds.

Louisville (2-10), which had won two in a row after losing nine games to open the season, got 24 points and six assists from El Ellis. Sydney Currey had 12 points and seven rebounds. After averaging 1.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in the first nine losses, Curry is averaging 11.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in the last three games.

A 12-3 run in which six players scored gave Lipscomb a 20-11 lead midway through the first half and the Bisons led the rest of the way. Later, a 3-pointer by Will Pruitt gave Lipscomb a 25-17 lead with 8:46 to go. Curry scored the first four points and Ellis the last four as Louisville closed the half with a 15-8 run to get within 33-32 at the break.

In two previous games this season against teams from major conferences, Lipscomb (8-5) had a one-point loss at Notre Dame and an eight-point loss at Michigan.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories