Boyd, players looking forward to Anderson girls hoops season

Jun. 20—ANDERSON — While the next two points Alaria Tellis scores in a varsity game will not be a monumental occasion to many — certainly not on the level of the vaunted 1,000-point milestone —it will be a joyous and electric moment for the Anderson senior as well as anyone who knows her and what she has battled through during her career.

After a year of ineligibility due to transferring, a year lost to a torn ACL and a season of junior varsity exile at Lapel, the next varsity basket Tellis scores will be her first.

"I'm sure it will be pretty exciting," she said, a wide smile crawling across her face.

Tellis, fellow senior — and Anderson's leading returning scorer — Kennedy Brown and sophomore Ariah Scott participated in the 16th annual Indiana Basketball All-Star Classic at Anderson University on Saturday, and each played well.

"We talk about it all the time," Anderson coach Aaron Boyd said. "This game was one of those stepping stones to give (Tellis) some confidence, so I'm happy with that. I'm just excited to see what she brings to us because she's been playing well this summer."

It is the latest event during a summer that has Boyd — and his players — very much looking forward to the opening of the regular season in November.

Departed are leading scorer Jacelyn Starks and playmaker Gabby Douglass to graduation, but an influx of young talent last season, the addition of a high-motor player like Tellis and the development of Brown have pushed optimism to a high level.

It all starts with Brown, who scored eight points with an assist and a rebound in the first of two Juniors games at Kardatzke Wellness Center.

"She brings a whole lot. During the summer league, she has been knocking them down," Boyd said. "The team is buying in that she's the first option. When you have the team buying in and her shooting the way she does, if she can score about 18 points a game, we can be a really good team."

"I was really excited to get to play with some great players today," Brown said. "I think that we'll have a better season this year, especially with me being a senior and taking more of a leadership role."

Scott is also a known commodity for Anderson, having averaged 7.7 points and a team-best 6.7 rebounds last season. A power player with guard skills, Scott scored three points with 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in the first Futures game, comprised of players who have just completed their freshman and sophomore seasons.

With classmate Cambre'Anna Austin and junior Jamyia Foster showing promise while getting quality playing time a year ago, Scott believes the youth movement could have Anderson in contention for titles for years to come.

"It wasn't my best game, but I still came and tried my best," Scott said. "We're coming together pretty good, and we expect big things this year. I can't wait. I think we're going to have a really good season."

Tellis may be the wildcard for this team, something of an unknown to most simply because she has not been on the varsity court much during her career.

She sat out her freshman season after a transfer before tearing her ACL and losing out on her sophomore season at Lapel. Last season, as she returned from the injury, she was relegated to mostly junior varsity duty. She played in two varsity games but did not score.

Moving back to Anderson is a chance to start fresh for Tellis, not only after such a tumultuous career but also as a means to escape the rather large shadow cast by her little sister, Lapel junior Laniah Wills.

"I haven't really had people watch me before, so that's kind of new," Tellis said. "It's not too bad."

With her length, quickness and tenacity, Boyd sees the 5-foot-5 guard as an absolute asset for the coming season. While she did not break into the scoring column in the Classic, she did grab a rebound with a steal and a block, showing off some of the defensive skills she brings to the table.

"When she is on the ball, she has very quick hands," Boyd said. "She's going to be fine. She fits right in with our program, and it helps that her and Kennedy Brown are best friends."

She enjoyed the all-star experience over the weekend and appreciated the other players making her feel comfortable.

Tellis is also taking advantage of summer basketball to get to know her new teammates and get comfortable with her new role and home. She is grateful for the opportunity she has with Boyd.

"I'm really excited, and I play really well with them," she said. "I could see myself as a point guard, but I get nervous because that's a big responsibility. I feel like I could have done better today, but I was really nervous."

Her first opportunity to score will come against her former team when Anderson opens at Lapel on Nov. 9.

