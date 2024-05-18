Boyd pitches Laurel High softball team past Charleroi

May 17—WEXFORD — Autumn Boyd was stellar in the circle Thursday afternoon for the Laurel High softball team.

Boyd tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout to lift the Lady Spartans to a 4-0 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round playoff win over Charleroi at North Allegheny.

"The pitching was lights out. Autumn did a nice job in the circle," Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. "I don't think they had many hits. I don't think they were used to seeing her caliber of pitching."

Third-seeded Laurel (17-4) moves on to meet second-seeded Bentworth (16-2) in the semifinals at a time, date and site to be determined. Bentworth defeated Shenango, 8-1, to advance.

"We watched them play Shenango. They have a strong pitcher; she throws hard," Duddy said of Bentworth. "They hit well and they have good defense."

Boyd walked one and struck out 13.

"She had excellent command today," Duddy said of Boyd. "She got them to chase a lot, too.

"Her changeup was working and her rise ball was working."

The Lady Spartans pounded out 10 hits, led by Addie Deal and Hayden Seifert with three each. Riley Balcom was next with two.

"We never really strung anything together," Duddy said of his team's offense. "We put the bat on the ball a lot. Addie Deal was on fire. The balls she was hitting were rockets.

"Hayden had a great game. They had a very aggressive approach at the plate."

Deal drove in two markers.

Laurel scored three runs in the third and one more in the fourth.

"We just got a little momentum in that inning," Duddy said of the third. "We started stacking up hits in that one inning; they were just feeling it.

"We had good, aggressive baserunning. That was the only inning we put anything together. That was a good pitcher we faced. She had nice control and she worked away on us a lot. She got us to chase a lot."

Sixth-seeded Charleroi ends its season at 14-5.

