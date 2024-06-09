Boyd-Munce marks international debut with assist in Spain

[Getty Images]

Caolan Boyd-Munce marked his international debut for Northern Ireland with an assist in an eventual 5-1 defeat to Spain.

Michael O'Neill's side threatened a shock in Mallorca as the St Mirren midfielder's inch-perfect free-kick was headed home by Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard inside 70 seconds.

Their celebrations were short-lived as Spain came roaring back, finding themselves 4-1 up by the 35th minute.

Barcelona wonderkid Pedri bagged a brace, before Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz got on the scoresheet, with Mikel Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad netting in the second half.

Boyd-Munce was replaced at the interval as Northern Ireland moved into damage limitation-mode, but that free-kick will live long in the memory of the 24-year-old.