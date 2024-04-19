Boyd gloomy on Rangers' title bid

Former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd believes Rangers' title bid is over after they made it three league games without a win for the first time since 2019. (Sky Sports)

Left-back Dujon Sterling has been scathing about Rangers' recent performances and says they need to "switch our mentality" if they are to have a chance in the title race. (The Herald)

Rangers' unexpected slump "raises a lot of unwanted questions about mentality, character and desire", says disappointed former skipper Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn says Rangers would be clear at the top of the Premiership if they had signed Lawrence Shankland from Heart of Midlothian in January - and was staggered by Kemar Roofe's recall at Dundee. (Go Radio via Daily Record)

