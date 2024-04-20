Boyd breaks Adna school record, wins discus

Apr. 20—Lillian Boyd one-upped her teammate and throwing partner on Friday night, triumphing in the discus with a new school record toss of 126 feet, 1.5 inches to win the event during the Kalama Twilight Invite.

Boyd uncorked her throw after Karsyn Freeman heaved the discus 119 feet flat that also broke the record. Those throws have Boyd and Freeman at No. 1 and No. 3 in all of Class 2B, respectively. Adna's girls team finished second behind Montesano with 76 points while Toledo (22) and Tenino (5) placed inside the top-15.

"You can tell they want to compete and they want the best for each other," Pirates head coach Todd Penman said of Boyd and Freeman. "It is always better to have teammate competition and we have that."

Boyd was the only area girls winner in the meet. Freeman also finished runner-up in the 100 hurdles while sprinter Megan Price anchored their 400 relay to second and she placed third in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Lydia Tobin (javelin) and Sorena Neilson (300 hurdles) recorded top-three finishes.

Toledo's Haylee Wolfe (1,600) and Tenino's Paisley Garcia (300 hurdles) placed in the top-five.

On the boys side, Adna edged out Tenino 61-56 for third in the team race while Toledo was eighth with 49 points.

For the first time on the oval, Adna's Jordan Stout and Toledo's Treyton Marty battled in the same event with Stout taking the 3,200 victory by two seconds.

"A race like that, you get to think a little bit," Penman said. "He's on pace to do some good things."

Kolton Moon also broke a school record for the Pirates, finishing second in the 300 hurdles in 41.75 seconds. Penman felt Moon was aggressive and looking, "very good, very solid."

Tenino picked up three wins, two by Ashton Moore in the open 100 and long jump. His leap of 20-04.50 puts him 10th in all of Class 1A. Carson Schall ran the 110 hurdles in 15.70 seconds for the Beavers.

Marty added a second place finish in the 1,600 while Riverhawk sprinters Trevin Gale and Jordan Mckenzie placed third and fourth, respectively, in the open 200.