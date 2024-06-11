Boyd backs Clarke's Scotland to 'cause Germany problems'

Kris Boyd worked under Scotland boss Steve Clarke at Kilmarnock [SNS]

Kris Boyd is backing Scotland to "cause Germany problems" and earn a positive result in Friday's Euro 2024 opener.

Steve Clarke's side face the tournament hosts in Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena before games against Switzerland and Hungary.

The Scots go into Friday's curtain-raiser as huge underdogs, but Boyd feels the intense pressure the Germans are under could go against them.

The former Scotland striker can see Clarke's men earning a "fantastic" draw, which could be the catalyst for a push towards the tournament's knockout stages.

"It'll be difficult for Scotland, but they'll have the Tartan Army behind them," Boyd said.

"The opening game of the Euros on home soil, there'll definitely be more anticipation that the Germans will rock up and roll over Scotland.

"Everyone outside of the team will think that, but the squad will be focused on the job at hand.

"We'd much rather play them first than the third game when they may need a result to go through."