Boy named Burrow gets signed football from Cincinnati Bengals' QB Joe for first birthday

dave clark, cincinnati enquirer
A one-year-old boy named Burrow is a Cincinnati Bengals "fan for life," according to his father, after receiving a football autographed by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as a birthday gift.

A note accompanied the signed football. It read, "Happy 1st birthday, Burrow!!"

Burrow's father, Grayson Hodges, tweeted photos of the boy with the ball, with the following: "A gift that he will have forever. HUGE!! Thank you to Troy Blackburn, @Emily_Parker, @Bengals and @JoeyB. Fan for life #whodey."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signs autographs after OTAs

"A present for Burrow's first birthday from the Cincinnati Bengals?! We must be dreaming! Thank you SO much @bengals and @joeyb_9! You are amazing! Who Dey!" Laura Hodges posted to Facebook.

The NFL tweeted about it:

