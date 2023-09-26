Boy, 8, injured in crash on way home from youth football game, coach says

Sep. 25—An 8-year-old boy on his way home from a youth football game in Carbondale suffered serious injuries Sunday in a car crash in Dickson City, his coaches and family said.

The child, Kashon Waller, suffered head injuries and required surgery at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, said close family friend Bianca Cuffie.

"He's an awesome kid," she said. "He's tough. He's a fighter."

Police Chief William Bilinski said police were called to a report of a head-on collision at 1:55 p.m. Sunday near Wegman's on Business Route 6. He confirmed that a juvenile had been injured in the crash but did not immediately release further details of the crash.

"It was really bad last night," said Coach Tish Lavelle. "It was really scary."

Kashon, known to his North Scranton Vikings teammates as "K.J.," has played on the youth football team for two years, said assistant coach John Howe. Kashon plays defensive end and offensive tackle.

"K.J. is a great kid," Howe said in a statement on his Facebook page for his candidacy on Scranton City Council. "Respectful, coachable, smart, funny...Most of all, he is strong!"

Howe said the team had been on the way home to Scranton from a game in Carbondale when the crash happened. Kashon made key tackles that helped North Scranton win, said Coach Tish Lavelle.

Even from a hospital bed, Kashon was eager to rejoin his team, Lavelle said after a phone call Monday morning with him.

"Hi Coach Tish," he said.

Kashon reported feeling tired and Lavelle urged him to rest. He was dismayed that he would have to miss the rest of the football season.

Financial donations for the child's family can be made at the team's Putnam Street football field, Howe said. Decals printed "#KJSTRONG will be on sale for $5 each.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.

