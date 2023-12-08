Boy, 16, arrested after woman shot dead in Hackney

Lianne Gordon

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old woman in east London, Scotland Yard has said.

The teenager was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on suspicion of the murder of Lianne Gordon, who was gunned down on Tuesday in Hackney. Two other people were also injured in the shooting.

Police described the arrest as a “significant development”.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Yorke, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “While this arrest marks a significant development in this investigation, I would like to reiterate my appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“I have a team of dedicated and experienced officers working tirelessly to ensure Lianne’s family and friends get the answers they so desperately need; if you can help then please get in touch.”

Police officers at the scene near Vine Close, Hackney, following a shooting incident where a 42-year-old woman died

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “This arrest demonstrates the progress the investigation is making and I hope it gives the local community confidence in the commitment we made on Wednesday to finding those responsible for Lianne’s murder and holding them to account.

“I am extremely grateful for the support from our communities to date and this has been crucial in driving the investigation forwards. As DCI Yorke outlined, we continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.”

Ms Gordon died following a shooting outside an address in Vine Close, E5 on Tuesday evening.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Two other people, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.