Boy, 11, helps Oregon troopers nab deer poacher

An 11-year-old Oregon boy has been rewarded $1,000 for providing a tip that led to the arrest of a deer poacher.

The Oregon State Police explained in a news release that the boy, Gage, witnessed the unlawful killing and retrieval of a deer on private property.

Gage was home from school with an illness at the time. He reported the incident via the state’s Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline.

The reward came from the Oregon Hunters Association and Gage told OSP troopers that he was considering using some of the money to purchase gaming goggles.

–Image courtesy of the Oregon State Police

Story originally appeared on For The Win