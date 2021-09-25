Boxing world stunned after Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua to claim heavyweight titles

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Anthony Joshua with a wild upset win on Saturday night in London. (Adrian DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Oleksandr Usyk stunned the boxing world on Saturday night in London, and fans on social media took plenty of notice.

Usyk picked up a dominant win over Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and claimed the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles after a win via unanimous decision.

The two-weight world champion is now a perfect 19-0 with 13 KOs in his career. Usyk handed Joshua just the second loss of his career, and the first at home in London.

“It’s been a long journey,” Usyk said. “I’ve been working so hard since January. It took me some half a year [and] I haven't seen my family. I miss them so much.

“You didn't see the best Usyk. I can be much better.”

Fans didn't waste any time rushing to Twitter to celebrate after his win, either. Many were blown away and, of course, were already looking to the future.

