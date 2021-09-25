Boxing world stunned after Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua to claim heavyweight titles

Oleksandr Usyk claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Anthony Joshua with a wild upset win on Saturday night in London. (Adrian DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Oleksandr Usyk stunned the boxing world on Saturday night in London, and fans on social media took plenty of notice.

Usyk picked up a dominant win over Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and claimed the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles after a win via unanimous decision.

Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision!



He pulled off the upset to become the unified heavyweight champion 👑 🔥

(via @DAZNBoxing)pic.twitter.com/KKYdl7nvOb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 25, 2021

The two-weight world champion is now a perfect 19-0 with 13 KOs in his career. Usyk handed Joshua just the second loss of his career, and the first at home in London.

“It’s been a long journey,” Usyk said. “I’ve been working so hard since January. It took me some half a year [and] I haven't seen my family. I miss them so much.

“You didn't see the best Usyk. I can be much better.”

Fans didn't waste any time rushing to Twitter to celebrate after his win, either. Many were blown away and, of course, were already looking to the future.

Rematch gone be even tougher for AJ. Usyk gone get more comfortable at this weight and he gone know AJ better… lookin forward to it — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 25, 2021

Usyk is a master boxer. — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) September 25, 2021

What a performance, what a win for Usyk. Wow. That was amazing. Watch Wilder win in 2 weeks and screw it all up. Gotta love it. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 25, 2021

Usyk!!!!😱😱😱😱 — Cecilia Brækhus (@1LadyCecilia) September 25, 2021

Usyk beat the shit out of AJ. Let’s see how the judges see it. Hopefully they don’t rob him. — Rougarou (@RPrograis) September 25, 2021

Dammmmn I gotta admit I didn’t think Usyk was gonna win I thought he was too small, but he gots the skills 💯 congratulations — Vergil Ortiz Jr. (@VergilOrtiz) September 25, 2021

Damn congrats @usykaa the new heavyweight champion 🙄 🏆 I knew it was gonna be tough but I just knew AJ would come back & handle business — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 25, 2021

Congrats to usyk he fought a great great fight — Jrock (@Jrockboxing) September 25, 2021

AJ didn’t look good from the start. Looked kind of off. — Rougarou (@RPrograis) September 25, 2021

Congratulations @usykaa keep your head up @anthonyjoshua 🙏 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 25, 2021

Congrats to Usyk. Now I want my shot. I wont let him breathe. #THEJUGGERNAUT 👊🏾 — Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) September 25, 2021

Congratulations to Usyk, he did what I had predicted he would, winning the Heavyweight Title as Holyfield did after being Cruiser Wt. Champion. And also Congratulations to the judges, you didn’t screw it up! #JoshuaUsyk #joshuavsusyk — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 25, 2021