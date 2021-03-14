Boxing world mourns Marvelous Marvin Hagler after boxing legend's unexpected death

Jack Baer
·Writer
·4 min read
LAS VEGAS - APRIL 15, 1985: Marvin Hagler looks to move against Thomas Hearns during the fight at Caesars Palace on April 15, 1985 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Marvin Hagler won the WBC middleweight title, WBA World middleweight title and the IBF middleweight title by a TKO 3. (Photo by: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)
No three minutes sum up Marvin Hagler's greatness than his first round against Thomas Hearns. (Photo by: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)

A giant left the boxing world on Saturday, as Marvelous Marvin Hagler reportedly died unexpectedly at the age of 66.

The undisputed middleweight champion for much of the 1980s, Hagler is generally regarded as not just the greatest middleweight of all time, but one of the greatest regardless of weight class. He reigned as one of the "Four Kings" of his time and faced all three peers, defeating Thomas Hearns in a legendary KO win, beating Roberto Duran by unanimous decision and falling to Sugar Ray Leonard in a controversial split decision in the final match of his career.

Hagler retired from boxing in 1988 after waiting a year for a rematch against the also retired Leonard (who unretired a month later), ending his career with a 62-3-2. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.

Marvin Hagler's loss felt throughout boxing world

News of Hagler's death triggered a wave of mourning in the boxing world, including peers, promoters and journalists that witnessed his legendary reign:

"Rest in peace, my dear Marvin Hagler. You were great up and down a ring. God bless you."

