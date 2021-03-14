Boxing world mourns Marvelous Marvin Hagler after boxing legend's unexpected death

No three minutes sum up Marvin Hagler's greatness than his first round against Thomas Hearns. (Photo by: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)

A giant left the boxing world on Saturday, as Marvelous Marvin Hagler reportedly died unexpectedly at the age of 66.

The undisputed middleweight champion for much of the 1980s, Hagler is generally regarded as not just the greatest middleweight of all time, but one of the greatest regardless of weight class. He reigned as one of the "Four Kings" of his time and faced all three peers, defeating Thomas Hearns in a legendary KO win, beating Roberto Duran by unanimous decision and falling to Sugar Ray Leonard in a controversial split decision in the final match of his career.

Hagler retired from boxing in 1988 after waiting a year for a rematch against the also retired Leonard (who unretired a month later), ending his career with a 62-3-2. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.

Marvin Hagler's loss felt throughout boxing world

News of Hagler's death triggered a wave of mourning in the boxing world, including peers, promoters and journalists that witnessed his legendary reign:

Saddened to hear about the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. One of the greatest to ever step in the ring! #RIPMarvelous pic.twitter.com/RNgVym0CdC — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) March 14, 2021

Marvelous Marvin Hagler was among the greatest athletes that Top Rank ever promoted. He was a man of honor and a man of his word, and he performed in the ring with unparalleled determination.



He was a true athlete and a true man. I will miss him greatly. pic.twitter.com/RjNSlayBwA — Bob Arum (@BobArum) March 14, 2021

Descansa en paz mi querido Marvin Hagler fuiste grande arriba y abajo de un ring que Dios te bendiga pic.twitter.com/HPNq3DuN99 — Julio César Chávez (@Jcchavez115) March 14, 2021

"Rest in peace, my dear Marvin Hagler. You were great up and down a ring. God bless you."

Rest In Peace Legend and the greatest middleweight champion pic.twitter.com/I0M2pjbMbh — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) March 14, 2021

I am crushed at the news that MARVELOUS MARVIN HAGLER has passed away! He was-in his prime-POUND4POUND-the best, going 11yrs in 38 fights w/o defeat! He dominated the MW division 4 a decade!

62 wins/52KOs-3 losses



R.I.P. 4EVER CHAMPION-4EVER REMEMBERED💔

https://t.co/jWYZ5uEhGl — Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) March 13, 2021

The boxing world is sad to hear the news about Marvin Marvelous Hagler. A tragedy happened today, one of my best friends passed away. He was a good guy, a good man. May his soul RIP 🙏🏾 — Larry Holmes (@LarryHolmes75) March 14, 2021

WAR ! #MarvinHagler Love & Respect Champion 🙏🏽. — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) March 14, 2021

Marvin Hagler came to my fight in Boston. I appreciated what he said to me after my fight. Rest In Peace, my friend. Condolences to the Hagler family. Thank you Marvelous Marvin Hagler for all you gave to boxing #boxing #legend #icon #friend #boxer #worldchampion #wildcardboxing pic.twitter.com/LNduOj4Qd9 — Freddie Roach (@FreddieRoach) March 14, 2021

Very sad to hear that Marvin Hagler passed away at the age of 66, way too young. Was a highlight to see @GGGBoxing and Marvin Hagler together, one of the greatest Champions and role model for young boxers. RIP Champ🥊 pic.twitter.com/PiiTEj6dem — Tom Loeffler (@TomLoeffler1) March 14, 2021

Hard to explain what a big deal #MarvelousMarvinHagler was in the 1980s. He was Mike Tyson before there was a Mike Tyson. The best AND the baddest. For people in my generation, this one hits hard. RIP champ. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) March 14, 2021

The greatest 3 minutes in #boxing history.



🥊 Hagler vs. Hearns

🔔 Round One

📍 Las Vegas

🗓 April 15, 1985



As fitting a tribute as any to one of the sport's all-time finest. pic.twitter.com/xxRgSdGZsw — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 14, 2021

RIP Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Just devastated by the news pic.twitter.com/MkaVyRsTZw — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) March 14, 2021

Man. Rest In Peace, “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler. A boxing legend. An icon. One of the very best. And one half of one of the greatest rounds in the history of any fight sport. Damn. pic.twitter.com/vAGG9L2Kgc — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 14, 2021

