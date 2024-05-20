Boxing world champion Cacace gets hero's welcome

Boxing world champion Anthony Cacace received a hero's welcome on his return to west Belfast on Monday [BBC]

Hundreds of people have turned out to welcome boxing's "Andytown Apache" back home after his world title success at the weekend.

Anthony Cacace pulled off a huge shock in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night by stopping Joe Cordina in the eighth round to win the IBF super featherweight title.

The 35-year-old was fighting on the undercard of the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title clash.

The west Belfast underdog was welcomed home to Andersonstown to chants of "Anto, Anto Cacace" on Monday evening.

"I'm absolutely in shock I can't believe it, I swear to God," Cacace told BBC News NI.

"I was in bed two minutes ago, I didn't now what was going on.

"Can't believe it, cannot believe it, it's shocking, my whole life's changed."

Earlier, after coming off a plane to Belfast, Cacace said he was "super proud" of what he achieved.

"Before I went out I was looking at pictures of my children, saying my prayers - that gave me the drive."

He added: "I want to have all the belts. If I can win this one, I can win them all."

Young boxers Harry Hassin and Jerry McCann waited to welcome the champion boxer home.

They said his performance would spur them on to be the best they could be.

Paul and Liz Drain were also among the crowd welcoming Cacace back to west Belfast. They described him as an inspiration.

Mrs Drain said her nerves were intense when watching Cacace fight on Saturday night.

"I had a lovely burger earlier in the day and I nearly brought it up a couple of times, it was terrible," she said.

"But it was amazing, I was so relieved and pleased for him really and truly. The boy did good."

Mr Drain used to train Cacace when he was younger.

"He was a class wee boxer. I'm very proud," he said.

"The kids from this estate can do it, anybody can do it. He deserves it, so much bad luck, was gonna give up so many times.

"Just shows what you can do when you stick at something - he believed in himself and he's done it."