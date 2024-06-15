Boxing video: Gervonta Davis, Frank Martin exchange heated words in final faceoff

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin are set for their big title showdown.

Saturday, two of the best boxers in the game clash with the WBA lightweight title on the line. Friday, Davis and Martin came face-to-face one last time, perhaps building even more anticipation for the TGB and PBC-promoted fight which takes place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and airs on Prime Video pay-per-view.

Their final faceoff was an expletive-filled heated exchange, which matched the energy the fighters displayed during their press conference faceoff earlier during fight week.

Check out video of the faceoff in the video above.

