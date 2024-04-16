Boxing returns to Southwest University Park for first time since 2016

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Boxing will return to the Sun City for the first time since 2016, in Bouts at the Ball Park on June 28th.

The event at Southwest University park will feature two main headliners. Fernando “El Ferzo” Vargas Jr., son of Olympian and Middleweight World Champion Fernando Vargas Sr.

El Ferzo will be competing for the Super Welterweight WBC Fedcar Championship title.

Nathan “El Morentio” Rodriquez will be vying for the Featherweight title.

This is the first time boxing has returned to Southwest University Park since 2016 when Jennifer Haan defended her World Featherweight Title.

Both competitors will be announced at a later date with tickets going on sale this Friday.

