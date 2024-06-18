Boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Team GB's Lauren Price won gold in the middleweight category at Tokyo 2020 [Getty Images]

Boxing made its modern Olympic debut in 1904 and has been at every summer Games since, apart from 1912 in Stockholm. Women's boxing was first introduced to the Olympics programme at London 2012.

Here is all you need to know about the sport at Paris 2024.

Boxing schedule and venue at Paris 2024

The boxing events run from 27 July to 10 August. They are taking place at the North Paris Arena and at Roland Garros, the home of the French Open tennis tournament.

The finals of each category are from 6 to 10 August.

Dates of finals:

6 August: women's 60kg

7 August: men's 63.5kg, men's 80kg

8 August: men's 51kg, women's 54kg

9 August: men's 71kg, women's 50kg, men's 92kg, women's 66kg

10 August: women's 57kg, men's 57kg, women's 75kg, men's +92kg

What are the boxing categories and how does the scoring work at Paris 2024?

There are 13 categories at the Games, seven men's and six women's.

Men's categories: 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg and +92kg

Women's categories: 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 66kg and 75kg

Each category will start with a preliminary round of 32.

Each bout will be three rounds and will last for three minutes each.

At the end of each round the five judges will determine a winner based on the judging criteria and will award them 10 points. Boxers who lose can receive anywhere from seven to nine points for the round.

After the bout ends, each judge adds up the round scores to determine a final winner.

The losers are eliminated and the winners progress to the next round until two boxers are left to fight for the gold medal.

Bronze medals are awarded to both losing semi-finalists.

Can professional boxers compete in the Olympics?

The rules used to be that only amateur boxers were allowed to compete at the Olympics and it was a strong pathway for those looking to make it as a professional.

However, a rule change passed before the 2016 Games in Rio that allowed professional boxers to compete. They still need to compete in one of the official Olympic qualification tournaments leading up to the Games.

Britain's Anthony Joshua first competed as an amateur at the Games and went on to win gold at London 2012. He became a professional boxer a year later.

Who has won the most Olympic boxing medals?

Team USA athletes have won the most Olympic medals with 117, while Great Britain have won 62.

