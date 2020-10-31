Boxing match ends in grotesque fashion after Jaime Munguia punches piece of opponent's lip off

There have been some gross ways to end a boxing match in the sport’s history, but not many are going to top one that ended with a boxer missing more than 10 percent of his upper lip.

That was the case in Friday’s bout between WBO Intercontinental middleweight champion Jaime Munguia and Tureano Johnson at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in California.

Specifically, it was Munguia landing an uppercut on Johnson in the sixth round that left the Bahamian veteran without a sizable chunk of the skin above his mouth. The fight was called soon after the blow as a KO victory for Munguia, who improved his record to 36-0 with 29 knockouts.

Check out the tweet below to see the wound, if you dare.

Warning, the image below is graphic and potentially NSFW.

This fight is stopped after 6 rounds due to a cut on Tuerano Johnson's lip.#MunguiaJohnson pic.twitter.com/wHu6SIIJnn — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing__) October 31, 2020

Yikes.

It was a hard right uppercut from Munguia that left Johnson with his lip injury. In slow motion, you can see sweat, blood and potentially other stuff flying off the boxer as the punch lands. The whole thing was pretty apt for the night before Halloween.

This @jaimemunguia15 uppercut led to the cut that awarded him the KO. pic.twitter.com/Ccczz7P2Ru — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing__) October 31, 2020

It wasn’t too long ago that we saw something similar in the world of MMA, as a UFC heavyweight fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alistair Overeem left the latter also missing a chunk of his lip.

These guys don’t get into boxing and MMA to become prettier, we can tell you that much.

