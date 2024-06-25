Boxing: At least 2 New Mexicos to fight for titles in Wichita

Jun. 24—New Mexico boxers have a relatively light schedule in the Elite and Youth categories at this week's USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Wichita, Kansas.

But two New Mexicans, 15-time national champion Joscelyn Olayo-Muñoz and USA Boxing National Open champion Ariana Carrasco, both of Las Cruces, already are guaranteed a title fight.

Olayo-Muñoz is one of three boxers entered in the Youth Female 106-pound class. After drawing a first-round bye, she'll face either Leslie Alvarez or Alanis Antiga in Friday's final. Alvarez and Antiga will meet on Wednesday, the winner to advance to the final against Olayo-Muñoz

Carrasco is one of only two boxers entered in the Elite Division women's 154-pound competition. She's scheduled to face Seattle's Christine Forkins on Friday for the title.

Two more New Mexicans, Albuquerque's Leroy Clark and Peralta's Alexa Garrobo, are entered in the Elite Division.

Clark, a defending Summer Festival champion at 203 pounds and a National Open champion at 203-plus, is scheduled to face Colorado's Robert Myers on Wednesday. Clark is fighting at 203 pounds, a more natural weight for the lanky southpaw.

Garrobo drew a first-round bye and is scheduled to fight on Thursday against the winner of a Wednesday bout between Akira Hailey and Madeline Days.

In the Youth Division, Las Cruces' Victoria McAuliffe is scheduled to face New Jersey's Jessica Herrera on Wednesday at 119 pounds.

NO PASSPORT STAMP: Olayo-Muñoz last month earned a spot on USA Boxing's Youth High Performance team, qualifying her to represent the United States at the U19 World Youth Championships. At the time, a site had not been secured.

Last week, it was announced that Pueblo, Colorado will host the event, scheduled for Oct. 25-Nov. 5.

Danny Melendrez, Olayo-Muñoz's stepfather and coach, said the young boxer was a bit disappointed a more exotic locale wasn't selected.

Even so, he said via social media, "She knows the important thing is that she still gets to compete in the U19 Worlds. ... She's excited that there will be so far 19 different countries there, and many different styles she will face."

GINITHAN KEEPS WINNING: Las Cruces' Samantha Ginithan still has not lost a boxing match.

After compiling a 12-0 record as an amateur, she's now 7-0 in one-round pro bouts in the Team Combat League, competing for fellow Las Crucen Austin Trout's Houston Hitmen.

The Hitmen return to the ring on Thursday in Houston against the Dallas Enforcers.

MOREU UPDATE: Sharahya Moreu and Yoruba Moreu Jr., are both rehabbing hand injuries, their father and trainer, Yoruba Sr., said.

Moreu Jr. had hoped to fight at the Summer Festival in Wichita. Sharahya Moreu fights for the Team Combat League's Philadelphia Smoke, but the hand injury has kept her out of the ring since May 22. She's 2-3 in TCL bouts. She's 2-0 in regulation pro bouts.

"She should be back by the playoffs," the elder Moreu said.

NIGHTMARE: Documentarian Charlie Minn's film "Nightmare (UFC Legend Diego Sanchez)" is now available on Amazon Prime.

The film is being presented on Docurama, a service available to Amazon Prime subscribers at an additional price (though with options for a free trial).

Minn, a former Albuquerque sportscaster, interviewed many of those involved in Sanchez's long MMA career — Greg Jackson, Mike Winkeljohn, Dana White, et al — as well as conducting long interview sessions with Sanchez himself.

MMA, TOO: Catching up ... Australia's Arlene Blencowe (Jackon-Wink) and Albuquerque's Ty Miller (FIT-NHB) scored impressive victories in the cage last weekend.

On a Bellator card in Dublin, Ireland, Blencowe (16-10) defeated Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh (9-7) by second-round submission (standing guillotine choke). Jackson-Wink founders Mike Winkeljohn and Greg Jackson made the trip to Dublin.

Saturday in Denver on an LFA card, Miller, a Sandia graduate, improved his record to 5-0 with a first-round TKO of Ryan Charlebois (4-3) of Aurora, Colorado.