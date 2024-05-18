New boxing gym to help people in crisis approved

The purpose-built gym is aimed at helping people facing life challenges [Getty Images]

A community boxing club is hoping to raise £70,000 for a new gym after being granted planning permission for the facility.

York Masters Boxing Club (YMBC) has been supporting people living with addictions, homelessness and other issues to access boxing in temporary settings around York for two years.

But, after City of York Council approved plans to build the gym at New Earswick Sports Club, they are now hoping to generate the funds for a permanent home.

Charlie Malarkey, from YMBC, said: "We’ve always previously had to use churches or public halls and things like that for our boxing sessions so it'll be great to have a purpose-built gym."

The new single-storey building will house a gym for people suffering from mental and physical health issues as well as people with drink or drug problems.

Mr Malarkey said: "The gym sessions provide an opportunity for users to learn from others who have overcome similar challenges.

"It also provides a distraction from the issues people face whilst providing structure, building confidence and reducing isolation."

He said the club had already raised £30,000 towards their target, but needed to raise the remainder by September.

“We’ve got some very kind people that are willing to give their time but we have to get the materials and they’re expensive," he added.

A fundraising charity boxing match is scheduled to take place at New Earswick Sports Club on 30 June.

