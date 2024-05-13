The teams of WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) and WBC belt holder Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) picked up a fight before the event where Usyk and Fury, both undefeated in their professional careers, are to compete on 18 May.

Source: IFL TV; Champion

As a result of the conflict, Tyson's father, John Fury, was injured. Early reports claim that Fury, Sr. headbutted one of the Ukrainian's teammates and suffered a cut himself.

For reference:

The Usyk-Fury fight will take place on 18 May. The fight was originally scheduled for 17 February, but the Englishman was injured during a training camp.

It was also reported that world champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KO’s) could become a replacement in case Oleksandr or Tyson were unable to enter the ring.

