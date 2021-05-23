Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight Title
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight American Deontay Wilder for a third time in Las Vegas on July 24, Top Rank Boxing said on Sunday.

Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15.

Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

"Shall we do it and put him out of his misery? Crack the other side of his skull? Give him another shoulder injury, another bicep injury, a leg injury... the whole lot," Fury said in a video https://twitter.com/trboxing/status/1396278040003448837 posted by Top Rank Boxing.

"Wilder, contract's signed, you're getting smashed... You're getting knocked out, end of, one round, you're going. I've got your soul, your mojo, everything, I own you."

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has ordered Joshua to defend his heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Fury says he will ‘smash’ Deontay Wilder after signing rematch contract

    Fury’s latest contest with Wilder is now set for July 24 in Las Vegas.

  • Trilogy: Fury to fight Wilder for a 3rd time on July 24

    World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight Deontay Wilder for the third time, the British boxer's American promoter said Sunday. Top Rank said on its official Twitter page that the fight will take place in Las Vegas on July 24, with a video showing Fury signing the contract. Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round in Las Vegas in February last year to take the WBC belt from the American.

  • Dana White on Jon Jones’ future with UFC: It wouldn’t be a bad thing to go out on top

    Dana White doesn't think it would be the worst idea if Jon Jones called it a career.

  • Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua delayed as Fury commits to trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder

    Tyson Fury has signed his contract to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, in a defence of the World Boxing Council heavyweight title set to take place on July 24 in Las Vegas. The venue, as well as Wilder's agreement, are yet to be made official. Fury had seemed on course to meet Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight crown late this summer in Saudi Arabia, but the richest fight in British boxing history, with a fee of £107 million being offered from the host country, collapsed a week ago when a judge in the US ruled that Wilder had the contractual right to a third contest with the 'Gypsy King'. Fury, who won the WBC belt from Wilder by seventh-round stoppage in Las Vegas 15 months ago, was in attendance at promoter Bob Arum's Top Rank event in Las Vegas on Saturday night at which Scotsman Josh Taylor claimed the undisputed super lightweight title with victory over Jose Ramirez. Fury signed his fight contract in public at the event. Fury pledged that Wilder would be "seriously smashed to bits". Fury said. "I'll give him another shoulder injury, biceps injury. One round, you're going. I have got your soul, your mojo, everything. I own you." Joshua, meanwhile, is fully expected to defend the IBF, WBA and WBO belts against former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in August. If Joshua and Fury win their respective contests, both sides have said that talks to fight will resume and that the blockbuster event could still go ahead in 2021. Arum told Telegraph Sport that "a round table with all parties" would be the way forward to get the fight over the line. But two fights stand in that way. “[Fury-Wilder III] going ahead," Arum told Telegraph Sport." Everybody’s in different places. It’s a two-page document because we have the terms from the prior deal. Everybody’s agreed. The signing will be finished today [Saturday] and in my opinion the deal is done.” Arum admitted that the arbitration ruling from retired judge Daniel Weinstein was a "shocking moment". “Yeah completely, I was absolutely in a state of shock. But listen I’m not a lawyer myself and I did believe our position was crystal clear and the contract had expired. But if you’re watching a baseball game and the pitcher throws a ball and the umpire calls it a strike, the pitch is a strike. Even though it really is a ball that should have been called a ball. That’s it. The arbitrator looked at it differently from the way we did and came to a different conclusion and ruled the way he did. That’s it. You can’t just say cry to the sky. "The ruling is made and so you proceed with accordance with the ruling. It’s a basic thing. Should we have won the case? Yes. Did we win the case? No. So you have to proceed with that set of facts.” Arum believes Fury will defeat Wilder. “He knows the best way to fight Wilder is to take it to him". The promoter expects Joshua fight talks to begin again in August. "By then, I think more encouraging is that it will be in a world and a situation where covid is in the rear view mirror. And that fight belongs, I don’t care what the money is, in the UK. Let’s say in November or December in Cardiff, which has that big indoor arena. That would be tremendous, unbelievable. I’m not ruling out Saudi Arabia, I’m not ruling out anything. But there’s something poetic about the biggest fight in British history taking place in the UK.”

  • Black man's death fuels debate over police shooting at cars

    Police departments across the U.S. — including in large cities such as New York and Denver — strictly limit shooting at moving vehicles because they consider the practice ineffective and not worth the risk to human life. Last month, sheriff’s deputies fatally shot an unarmed Black man in his car as he appeared to drive away in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The deputies were cleared Tuesday by a prosecutor who said that Andrew Brown Jr. was using his BMW as a “deadly weapon.”

  • Eurovision: Italian winner will take voluntary drug test

    Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest say the lead singer for the Italian rock band that won has asked to take a drug test to refute speculation that he sniffed cocaine during the show. A statement Sunday from the European Broadcasting Union said Maneskin lead singer Damiano David “will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home.” In its statement, the EBU said that Maneskin band members had asked themselves that David be drug tested to refute the speculation.

  • Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

    The Biden administration has cut its proposed infrastructure plan from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion in a gesture of compromise between the White House and congressional Republicans, Politico reported Friday. While negotiations are not yet over — even with a Memorial Day deadline for "progress" looming — the administration's counteroffer "was a sign [it] remains eager to craft a deal," per Politico. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "This is the art of seeking common ground." Jen Psaki says the White House countered the infrastructure proposal from Republicans with a $1.7 trillion version, down from Biden's initial $2.25 trillion. "In our view, this is the art of seeking common ground," Psaki says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 21, 2021 However, the $1.7 trillion offer is still far more than Republicans' proposed $568 billion, and the two parties reportedly "remain deeply divided on the scope of an infrastructure package and how to pay for it," The Wall Street Journal writes. Lead GOP negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said in a statement Friday afternoon that the counteroffer "is well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support." .@SenCapito, who is leading the group of GOP negotiators of the infrastructure bill, issued a statement: "Based on today's meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden."h/t @krisvancleave pic.twitter.com/56hY8s5fF7 — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 21, 2021 Cuts to the $2.25 trillion plan were made possible by the administration's proposal to shift some spending in areas like "research and development" and "supply chains" to separate legislation. Politico writes that such a method is "unlikely" to please Republicans. However, the Journal notes Senate Republicans raised similar accounting maneuvers to adjust the total price tag recently. The White House counteroffer also lowered funding for broadband internet, and "roads, bridges, and major projects," said Politico. The ball is now in the Republicans' court to bring the "two sides closer," officials said. More at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • Auntie Unfiltered Chats With Holly Robinson Peete About Parenting a Neurodivergent Child

    I am not a parent; I am simply an auntie.

  • Jarvis Landry to host bevy of Cleveland stars for softball game

    Jarvis Landry is ramping up for his softball event with the announcement of a bevy of Cleveland-based stars attending.

  • Manny Pacquiao, in true throwback fashion, taking on monster challenge in Errol Spence

    Be warned: Doubting Manny Pacquiao almost always comes at a price.

  • Librarian arrested for bank robbery after allegedly handing teller a note with gun threat

    Children’s librarian failed to steal $100,000 from New York bank, according to local police

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Still paid $8M by Dodgers, Scott Kazmir makes first start since 2016 against … the Dodgers

    Kazmir signed a three-year, $48 million with the Dodgers in 2015. They're still paying him.

  • UFC Fight Night 188 bonuses: Carla Esparza’s dominance leads to extra $50,000

    Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.

  • Ex-Eagles coach Eugene Chung says NFL team told him he was 'not the right minority' in job interview

    What are you even supposed to say to this?

  • Charles Barkley: NBA 'ain't got the balls' to suspend LeBron James for attending tequila event

    "Ain't no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sitting out."

  • What do some NFL execs think of Aaron Rodgers’ trade value? It's more debatable than you might expect

    Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.

  • Tyson Fury signs arbitrator-ordered fight contract with Deontay Wilder, promises first-round KO

    The man's not lacking in confidence.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: final round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    Phil Mickelson will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the 103rd US PGA Championship as he bids to become the oldest winner in major history. A 280/1 outsider at the start of the week, Mickelson carded a rollercoaster third round of 70 at Kiawah Island to edge ahead of two-time winner Brooks Koepka, who also carded a 70 following a three-putt bogey on the 18th. Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen is two shots off the lead, with American Kevin Streelman on four under and the South African pair of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace another stroke back. Julius Boros has the distinction of being the oldest major winner after claiming the US PGA title in 1968 at the age of 48. Mickelson will celebrate his 51st birthday on June 16. Tee-times for Sunday's final round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1230 Brian Gay (USA) 1240 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den) 1250 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Brendan Steele (USA) 1300 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1310 Adam Hadwin (Can), Brad Marek (USA) 1320 Harris English (USA), Matt Wallace (Eng) 1330 Cameron Davis (Aus), Robert Streb (USA) 1340 Tom Hoge (USA), Bubba Watson (USA) 1350 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Jimmy Walker (USA) 1400 Daniel Berger (USA), Russell Henley (USA) 1410 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1420 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Danny Willett (Eng) 1430 Chan Kim (USA), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1440 Stewart Cink (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 1450 Jason Day (Aus), Wyndham Clark (USA) 1510 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Denny McCarthy (USA) 1520 Justin Rose (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng) 1530 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1540 Harold Varner III (USA), Aaron Wise (USA) 1550 Viktor Hovland (Nor),Daniel van Tonder (Rsa) 1600 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Collin Morikawa (USA) 1610 Talor Gooch (USA), Jon Rahm (Spa) 1620 Alexander Noren (Swe), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1630 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Patrick Reed (USA) 1640 Ben Cook (USA), Webb Simpson (USA) 1650 Martin Laird (Sco), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1700 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1710 Ian Poulter (Eng), Will Zalatoris (USA) 1720 Scottie Scheffler (USA), Steve Stricker (USA) 1730 Joel Dahmen (USA), Billy Horschel (USA) 1740 Harry Higgs (USA), Richy Werenski (USA) 1750 Charley Hoffman (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA) 1800 Keegan Bradley (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 1810 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Tony Finau (USA) 1820 Rickie Fowler (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA) 1840 Corey Conners (Can), Sung Jae Im (Kor) 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland (USA) 1900 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 1910 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Branden Grace (Rsa) 1920 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Kevin Streelman (USA)

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.