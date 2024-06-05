Boxing Champ Andrew Tham Dead at 28 After Motorcycle Crash

Tham was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died from his injuries on Sunday, June 2, according to the BBC

Featherweight boxing champion Andrew Tham has died following a motorcycle crash he was involved in last week.

Tham, 28, was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with a Hyundai Tucson on Thursday, May 30 in Cumbernauld, Scotland. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died from his injuries on Sunday, June 2, according to the BBC.

The St. Andrew’s Sporting Club, which managed Tham’s boxing career, posted a message on X (formally known as Twitter) acknowledging his death.

"Andy was a champion in the ring, and a character out of the ring. It has been an honour to have him in our stable for the entirety of his professional boxing career and he will be greatly missed by us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the post read.

George Stewart, who won a boxing match against Tham last month, also spoke about his death, saying he was “absolutely devastated,” the BBC said.

"It was an absolute honour and a pleasure to share the ring with him two weeks ago — a true warrior. I have no words to describe this devastating news other than heart breaking," Stewart continued.

Tham, who began his professional boxing career in 2019, earned a featherweight championship title in September 2023 on the undercard of the match between Scottish boxers Ricky Burns and Willie Limond.

Tham’s death is the latest loss in the boxing world, after British boxer Sherif Lawal, 29, died on May 12 following a head injury he sustained during his professional debut, according to multiple outlets.

Lawal was competing at the Harrow Leisure Centre in London when he suffered a blow to the temple, the event's promoter Warren Boxing Management said in a statement on social media the following day.

According to ESPN, Lawal's fight against Portuguese opponent Malam Varela was the first match of the event, and the following fights were canceled after Lawal suffered the fatal injury.

