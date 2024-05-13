Boxer Sherif Lawal Dead at 29 After Collapsing During Debut Fight

Originally appeared on E! Online

The boxing community is mourning a tragic loss.

British boxer Sherif Lawal, has died after collapsing in the ring during his professional debut, his management company confirmed. He was 29.

"Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead," Warren Boxing Management said in a May 13 statement, adding that the organization, "would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif's family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time."

Lawal was fighting Portuguese opponent Malam Varela when he was struck in the temple, per The Guardian, during the fourth of six-round middleweight fight at London's Harrow Leisure Centre on May 12. Medical first responders reportedly tended to Lawal at the scene before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

General Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBB) Richard Smith shared condolences for Lawal's family on behalf of the organization and noted, "The thoughts of all those involved in Boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time."

Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

More from E! Online

Lawal began boxing in 2018 before making the decision to enter the professional arena earlier this year.

Instagram / Warren Boxing Management

"I think the pro game will suit Sherif down to a tee," his coach CJ Hussein told the Camden News Journal March 7. "He's got all the talent to become a great middleweight. He's a real inspiration to all the younger boxers at the gym."

Now, in the wake of the young boxer's passing, a number of boxing professionals are mourning his loss—and recognizing the dangers of the sport.

"All fun and games in Saudi but the reality is boxing is a dangerous sport," Mark Neilson of the BBB wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Very sad to hear that talented amateur Sherif Lawal passed away after his professional debut last night in London. Mine, and I'm sure the whole boxing fraternity's thoughts are with his loved ones and family."

British Middleweight Champion Nick Blackwell likewise expressed his condolences, writing alongside the prayer hands emoji, "Thoughts are with his Family."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App