Boxer Richardson 'in great place mentally' for Paris

Lewis Richardson won a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games [Getty Images]

"A lot of people come up to me and say 'you're too nice to be a boxer' but I don't need to be aggressive outside the ring because I let all that out when I'm training."

Lewis Richardson got into boxing almost by accident, after going to a gym with friends in order to get fitter for football.

But his efforts in the ring have finally carried him to the ultimate goal, a place in the GB team for the Paris Olympics.

So emotional was the Colchester fighter, who has dropped down from middleweight to light-middle, there were tears in his eyes after winning his final qualifying bout in Bangkok last month.

Richardson also took part in the qualifying process three years ago but lost to Oleksandr Khyzhniak, who went on to take the silver medal in Tokyo, so reaching the Games second time around was especially sweet.

"I was fighting back the tears the day before, to be honest. I boxed four times in six days," the 27-year-old from Colchester told BBC Essex's Hometown Hero programme.

"I'm usually good at controlling my emotions when I'm victorious but a whole heap of emotions and tears came out of me in that moment.

"I boxed in the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics, drew the world number one and lost but gained great experience from that and, over the past few years, I've had a lot of ups and downs, peaks and troughs.

"Every setback was an opportunity for me to grow as a person and as an athlete and that culminated in being able to keep my composure, stay disciplined, get the job done and become an Olympian."

Setbacks 'an opportunity for growth'

Richardson has pursued his ring ambitions at the same time as earning a masters degree in sports business management.

But as recently as November 2022, having won European silver and Commonwealth Games bronze medals earlier that year, he was in two minds about whether to try to reach Paris or turn professional.

"It's been an amazing journey. There's been plenty of ups and downs along the way, more ups than downs - but the downs tend to hit you a little bit harder and provide an opportunity for growth. I'm a better person for those mishaps and a better athlete," he said.

"When I am outside of training I'm super-relaxed and very laid back. I want to have a positive impact on someone's life, I want someone to meet Lewis Richardson and say 'I had a better day because I met Lewis today.'

"I want to spread positive energy to everyone and receive that as well. I'm in a great place mentally."

His articulacy is matched by an inner steel which has been developed following those first uncertain steps into the ring.

He said: "I fell into boxing. From the local estate, there was a gym not far away from us, walking distance for me and a group of friends. Maybe 12, 15, of us headed down there in a big group and one by one everyone dropped out and I didn't.

"My big brother Deacon was down the gym at the same time trying to lose a bit of weight through boxing. I chose the boxing gym to gain a bit of fitness for football and the rest is history.

"I was nothing special at the start, just tall and gangly. But I used my attributes very well, won my first three fights, lost my fourth and then went on a little bit of a roll."

'The best is yet to come'

Lewis Richardson has overcome serious back problems to pursue his ring career [Getty Images]

Richardson is taking a short breather from the ring before a five-week training camp in Sheffield as he looks to build towards Paris and what he views as "the greatest show in the world".

His brother Deacon has attended many of his fights and has no doubt that he has the quality to make a big impact on the Olympic tournament.

He said: "He's an Olympian forever, no-one can ever take that away. If he boxes to the best of his ability, he can go really, really far. I've never doubted him from day one.

"We were watching the 2004 Athens Olympics - or it might have been 2008 - and to think that he could be there is just incredible."

Richardson will have to win five bouts to become Olympic champion - so how does he feel about his prospects?

"I don't like to think too much about my opponents, I just like to concentrate on myself and make sure I keep developing," Richardson said.

"I just need to make sure I'm smart in analysing my own game and make sure come the Olympic Games than I'm an even better than I already am.

"I believe me performing at my best, I can go and win an Olympic medal and gold at that - the best is yet to come."