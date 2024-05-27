Boxer Mike Tyson is ‘doing great’ after medical episode during a cross-country flight, rep says

Hall of Fame boxer Mike Tyson is “doing great” after a medical episode Sunday on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representative told CNN.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” the representative said.

Tyson, 57, “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” his representative said. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

The medical scare will not impact Tyson’s July 20 boxing match with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, Tyson’s representative said.

The fight will be Tyson’s first since he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in November 2020 and his first professional match since 2005.

The event will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix and held at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

