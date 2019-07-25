Boxer Hugo Santillán dies from fight injuries, just days after Maxim Dadashev's death

Hugo Santillán, a 23-year-old boxer from Argentina, died on Thursday from injuries he sustained in a fight on Saturday. He had been in a coma for five days, and is the second boxer in a week to die from fight injuries.

Santillán, a super-featherweight, was facing Eduardo Javier Abreu at Club Atlético in Buenos Aires on Saturday. The two went 10 rounds in a split decision, and Santillán had to be held up by his trainers once the fight was over. He lost consciousness in the ring while waiting for the results to be announced.

Santillán was administered oxygen before being rushed to the hospital. According to World Boxing News, Santillán developed a brain clot that required surgery, and subsequently went into cardiac arrest twice. He never woke up following the surgery.

The boxing community has had an extremely tough few days. Santillán’s death comes just days after the death of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev. Dadashev died on Tuesday from injuries sustained during a fight the previous Friday.

Two boxers have died in the past week from injuries sustained during fights. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

