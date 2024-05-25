Boxer Fury activates clause on rematch with Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Former WBC title holder Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) has activated his rematch clause against undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs).

Source: promoter Bob Arum in a comment to talkSPORT

Quote: "There's a rematch clause and Tyson has exercised the rematch clause and that fight will take place either at the end of the year or the beginning of next year. It will take place, again, in Riyadh. That is the contract that both fighters have signed.

It was such a great fight and it was such a controversial fight. A lot of people thought Tyson pulled it out, some people felt that Usyk deserved the win he got.

Let's see what happens in the rematch. I think there will be a lot of interest and, win or lose, I would love to see Tyson who I believe will win the rematch."

Details: Usyk defeated Fury and became the undisputed world champion in the heavyweight class division. Fury landed more punches, but Usyk was more precise.

