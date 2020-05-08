Boxed In: Which rapper is the better basketball player: 2 Chainz vs. Master P

Last Friday's Boxed In attempted to answer the most important question of our time: which NBA star was the better rapper? In the battle between Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard, no clear winner was determined, so Chris Haynes, Zach Schwartz and LaJethro Jenkins are settling the debate with an epic part two that flips the script: which rapper was the best athlete?

Is it 2 Chainz, who played two seasons at Alabama State? Or was Master P a better baller, spending two preseasons with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors?

Watch or listen to Boxed In every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Yahoo Sports, YouTube or on your podcast provider of choice.

