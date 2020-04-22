Boxed In: What is the best NFL Draft class of all time?

Subscribe to Boxed In by Yahoo Sports

The 2020 NFL Draft is on Thursday night and while the likes of Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Chase Young hope to have Hall of Fame careers, it'll be decades before we can say for sure where in the pantheon the class of 2020 will stand. Could the 2020 rookies reach the heights of the class of 2004 (Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Philip Rivers) or are we looking at a class of 2002 situation (David Carr, Joey Harrington)?

On today's Boxed In, the argument focuses on two of the greatest draft classes of all time. Pete Thamel will be the final arbiter for a potentially unfair debate between Terez Paylor who argues in favor of John Elway, Dan Marino and the class of 1983 and Charles Robinson, who makes the case for Troy Aikman, Barry Sanders and the class of 1989.

Keep up with our NFL Draft coverage from Pete, Charles and Terez by subscribing to the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast & the Yahoo Sports College Podcast.

Watch or listen to Boxed In by Yahoo Sports Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on yahoosports.com, youtube.com/YahooSports or on your podcast platform of choice.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts