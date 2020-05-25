Boxed In: Could the Chicago Bulls have won a 7th NBA title?

Subscribe to Boxed In by Yahoo Sports





The greatest basketball player of all time coming off his second three-peat up against a shortened NBA season, a severed finger tendon, and the greatest power forward of all time.

On today's episode of Boxed In, we're having an after party for The Last Dance and enter an alternate basketball timeline to take Michael Jordan up on his declaration that the Bulls would have come back for another year after their 6th championship. If the Chicago Bulls ran it back after 1998, could they pulled off a four-peat and have won a 7th NBA championship? While old foes like the Utah Jazz no longer stand in their way, new rivals have emerged, like a budding dynasty in San Antonio and the revamped New York Knicks with Allan Houston and Latrell Spreewell.

Dunk Bait's LaJethro Jenkins presides over arguments from Yahoo's NBA reporters Seerat Sohi and Vincent Goodwill on whether a lockout year, organization-wide infighting, salary cap concerns, and an aging roster meant 1998 was truly The Last Dance for the Bulls.

