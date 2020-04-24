Boxed In: Biggest NFL Draft Bust – JaMarcus Russell vs. Akili Smith

Subscribe to Boxed In by Yahoo Sports

With night one of the 2020 NFL Draft upon in the books, our experts Matt Harmon & Eric Edholm take a look to the past and debate which high QB draft pick was a bigger bust, the Oakland Raiders selecting JaMarcus Russell in 2007 or the Cincinnati Bengals taking Akili Smith in 1999?

We dive into the background of each player, what the Raiders and Bengals gave up to select them and the legacy of "purple drank" honorable judge Andy Behrens presiding and rendering the final decision.

JaMarcus Russell and Akili Smith combined for 36 interceptions in 53 games played. Not great, Bob.

