Boxed In: Best Team Ever – 1985 Bears vs. 1995-96 Bulls

Subscribe to Boxed In by Yahoo Sports

What is the greatest team of all time? Coinciding with Yahoo Sports’ Best Team Ever bracket, Dan Wetzel, Charles Robinson & Chris Haynes duke it out over two of the finalists on the premiere episode of Boxed In. In a surprisingly Chicago-centric episode, Charles argues for Jim McMahon, Walter Payton and the 1985 Bears, while Chris stands up for Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and the 1995-96 Bulls.

Is the Bears’ total dominance over their competition the deciding factor in the argument or does the everlasting star-power of the 90s Bulls put them over the edge?

On the premiere episode of Boxed In, Dan Wetzel, Charles Robinson & Chris Haynes debate the best team of all time: 1985 Bears or 1995-96 Bulls. (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)

Watch or listen to Boxed In by Yahoo Sports Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on yahoosports.com, youtube.com/YahooSports or on your podcast platform of choice.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts