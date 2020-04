What is the greatest team of all time? Coinciding with Yahoo Sports’ Best Team Ever bracket, Dan Wetzel, Charles Robinson & Chris Haynes duke it out over two of the finalists on the premiere episode of Boxed In. In a surprisingly Chicago-centric episode, Charles argues for Jim McMahon, Walter Payton and the 1985 Bears, while Chris stands up for Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and the 1995-96 Bulls.