Box score roundup for May 4

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

May 6—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from May 4

ACH baseball at Northport

Game One

ACH: 0-0-0-0-0-7-2 9

NPT: 0-0-0-5-0-0-0 5

Game Two

ACH: 1-3-6-1-2 13

NPT: 0-0-0-0-0 0

ACH softball vs Northport, Inchelium

Game One

NPT: 0-0-0-4-0-0 4

ACH: 2-0-1-2-4-5 14

Game Two

INC: 0-0-0-1-0-1-2 4

ACH: 0-1-3-0-0-1-X 5

Ephrata baseball at East Valley

District playoff game in Othello

EPH: 0-0-0-2-0-0 2

EVY: 0-3-0-0-6-3 12

Quincy baseball at Cascade (Leavenworth)

Box scores not available

Game One

QCY: 18

CAS: 2

Game Two

QCY: 12

CAS: 13

Quincy softball at Cascade (Leavenworth)

Game One

QCY: 18

CAS: 0

Game Two

QCY: 7

CAS: 0