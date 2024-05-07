Box score roundup for May 4
May 6—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from May 4
ACH baseball at Northport
Game One
ACH: 0-0-0-0-0-7-2 9
NPT: 0-0-0-5-0-0-0 5
Game Two
ACH: 1-3-6-1-2 13
NPT: 0-0-0-0-0 0
ACH softball vs Northport, Inchelium
Game One
NPT: 0-0-0-4-0-0 4
ACH: 2-0-1-2-4-5 14
Game Two
INC: 0-0-0-1-0-1-2 4
ACH: 0-1-3-0-0-1-X 5
Ephrata baseball at East Valley
District playoff game in Othello
EPH: 0-0-0-2-0-0 2
EVY: 0-3-0-0-6-3 12
Quincy baseball at Cascade (Leavenworth)
Box scores not available
Game One
QCY: 18
CAS: 2
Game Two
QCY: 12
CAS: 13
Quincy softball at Cascade (Leavenworth)
Game One
QCY: 18
CAS: 0
Game Two
QCY: 7
CAS: 0