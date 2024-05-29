Box score roundup for May 25
May 28—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball, softball and boys soccer games from May 25.
ACH baseball vs DeSales
1B State Championship Game
ACH: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
DES: 3-0-0-2-0-1-X 6
Othello softball vs Lynden
2A State Consolation Quarterfinals
LYN: 1-0-1-0-0-0-0 2
OTH: 2-0-1-2-1-1-X 7
Othello softball vs North Kitsap
2A State Consolation Semifinals
OTH: 0-0-2-0-0-1-0 3
NRT: 4-3-1-1-0-0-X 9
Royal softball vs Cedar Park Christian
1A State Semifinals
CDR: 1-0-1-0-0-2-0 4
ROY: 4-0-0-2-0-0-X 6
Royal softball vs Seton Catholic
1A State Championship Game
ROY: 2-4-3-3-0-4 16
SEC: 1-0-0-0-3-0 4
Royal boys soccer vs Overlake
1A State Championship Game
OVR: 0-1 1
ROY: 0-0 0
Warden softball vs Toledo
2B State Semifinals
WRD: 4-3-0-1-1-8 17
TOL: 0-1-1-0-3-1 6
Warden softball vs Adna
2B State Championship Game
WRD: 0-1-0-0-4-0-0 5
ADN: 0-0-5-4-1-3-X 13