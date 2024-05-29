Advertisement

Box score roundup for May 25

May 28—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball, softball and boys soccer games from May 25.

ACH baseball vs DeSales

1B State Championship Game

ACH: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

DES: 3-0-0-2-0-1-X 6

Othello softball vs Lynden

2A State Consolation Quarterfinals

LYN: 1-0-1-0-0-0-0 2

OTH: 2-0-1-2-1-1-X 7

Othello softball vs North Kitsap

2A State Consolation Semifinals

OTH: 0-0-2-0-0-1-0 3

NRT: 4-3-1-1-0-0-X 9

Royal softball vs Cedar Park Christian

1A State Semifinals

CDR: 1-0-1-0-0-2-0 4

ROY: 4-0-0-2-0-0-X 6

Royal softball vs Seton Catholic

1A State Championship Game

ROY: 2-4-3-3-0-4 16

SEC: 1-0-0-0-3-0 4

Royal boys soccer vs Overlake

1A State Championship Game

OVR: 0-1 1

ROY: 0-0 0

Warden softball vs Toledo

2B State Semifinals

WRD: 4-3-0-1-1-8 17

TOL: 0-1-1-0-3-1 6

Warden softball vs Adna

2B State Championship Game

WRD: 0-1-0-0-4-0-0 5

ADN: 0-0-5-4-1-3-X 13