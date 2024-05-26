Box score roundup for May 24, 2024
May 25—COLUMBIA BASIN — Box scores for baseball, boys soccer and softball games from May 24. Box scores for weekend games will be compiled and published in the Wednesday, May 29, edition of the Columbia Basin Herald.
ACH baseball vs Naselle
1B State Semifinal
NSL: 0-0-0-0-1 1
ACH: 3-4-2-2-X 11
Ephrata softball vs Tumwater
2A State First Round
EPH: 0-0-0-0-0 0
TUM: 5-3-4-2-X 14
Ephrata softball vs Enumclaw
2A State Consolation First Round
ENM: 0-1-2-0-0-0-4-3 10
EPH: 2-5-0-0-0-0-0-0 7
Moses Lake softball vs Emerald Ridge
4A State First Round
EMRL: 2-0-5-2-8 17
MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0 0
Moses Lake softball vs Puyallup
4A State Consolation First Round
PUYL: 4-4-1-8-5 22
MSLK: 0-0-6-1-0 7
Othello softball vs Olympic
2A State First Round
OTH: 1-0-0-1-1-1-2 6
OLY: 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 1
Othello softball vs Sedro-Woolley
2A State Quarterfinals
SRD: 1-4-0-0-0-0-2 7
OTH: 0-0-4-0-1-0-0 5
Othello softball vs Enumclaw
2A State Consolation Second Round
ENM: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
OTH: 0-0-0-1-2-1-X 4
Royal boys soccer vs Vashon Island
1A State Semifinals
Box score not available
ROY: 1
VAS: 0
Royal softball vs Montesano
1A State Quarterfinal
ROY: 0-2-0-0-0-1-3 6
MON: 1-1-1-0-0-1-0 4
Warden softball vs Lind-Ritzville/Sprague
2B State First Round
LRS: 1-0-1-0-0-0-2 4
WRD: 0-0-0-0-2-4-X 6
Warden vs Forks
2B State Quarterfinal
WRD: 4-0-2-1-3-5-2 17
FRK: 2-0-0-0-9-2-2 15