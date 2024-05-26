Advertisement

Box score roundup for May 24, 2024

staff report, columbia basin herald, moses lake, wash.
May 25—COLUMBIA BASIN — Box scores for baseball, boys soccer and softball games from May 24. Box scores for weekend games will be compiled and published in the Wednesday, May 29, edition of the Columbia Basin Herald.

ACH baseball vs Naselle

1B State Semifinal

NSL: 0-0-0-0-1 1

ACH: 3-4-2-2-X 11

Ephrata softball vs Tumwater

2A State First Round

EPH: 0-0-0-0-0 0

TUM: 5-3-4-2-X 14

Ephrata softball vs Enumclaw

2A State Consolation First Round

ENM: 0-1-2-0-0-0-4-3 10

EPH: 2-5-0-0-0-0-0-0 7

Moses Lake softball vs Emerald Ridge

4A State First Round

EMRL: 2-0-5-2-8 17

MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0 0

Moses Lake softball vs Puyallup

4A State Consolation First Round

PUYL: 4-4-1-8-5 22

MSLK: 0-0-6-1-0 7

Othello softball vs Olympic

2A State First Round

OTH: 1-0-0-1-1-1-2 6

OLY: 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 1

Othello softball vs Sedro-Woolley

2A State Quarterfinals

SRD: 1-4-0-0-0-0-2 7

OTH: 0-0-4-0-1-0-0 5

Othello softball vs Enumclaw

2A State Consolation Second Round

ENM: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

OTH: 0-0-0-1-2-1-X 4

Royal boys soccer vs Vashon Island

1A State Semifinals

Box score not available

ROY: 1

VAS: 0

Royal softball vs Montesano

1A State Quarterfinal

ROY: 0-2-0-0-0-1-3 6

MON: 1-1-1-0-0-1-0 4

Warden softball vs Lind-Ritzville/Sprague

2B State First Round

LRS: 1-0-1-0-0-0-2 4

WRD: 0-0-0-0-2-4-X 6

Warden vs Forks

2B State Quarterfinal

WRD: 4-0-2-1-3-5-2 17

FRK: 2-0-0-0-9-2-2 15