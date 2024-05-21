Box score roundup for May 18
May 21—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for local baseball, boys soccer and softball games from May 18.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline baseball vs Northport
State playoff game
NPT: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
ACH: 0-0-0-1-0-0-X 1
ACH softball vs Northport, DeSales
District playoff games
Game One
ACH: 4-2-1-2-6 15
NPT: 0-0-1-0-0 1
Game Two
DES: 2-0-4-1-1-3-1 12
ACH: 0-4-0-3-2-0-0 9
Ephrata softball at East Valley (Yakima)
District playoff game
EPH: 3-1-9-1-1 15
EVY: 0-0-0-1-0 1
Moses Lake baseball vs Camas
State playoff game
MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
CAMS: 0-0-0-1-0-0-X 1
Moses Lake softball vs West Valley (Yakima)
District playoff game
WSTV: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
MSLK: 0-0-3-4-0-0-X 7
Quincy boys soccer vs Vashon Island
State playoff game
QCY: 1-0 1
VAS: 0-2 2
Quincy softball vs Cashmere
District playoff game
Box score not available
QCY: 1
CSH: 15
Royal boys soccer vs Seton Catholic
State playoff game
Box score not available
SEC: 0
ROY: 1
Shootout
SEC: 1
ROY: 3
Royal softball vs multiple opponents
District playoff games
Vs Kiona-Benton
KiBe: 0-0-0-6-0-2-1 9
ROY: 0-1-0-5-0-2-0 8
Vs Naches Valley
NCV: 0-0-2-0-0 2
ROY: 1-2-3-6-X 12
Vs Connell
CON: 1-0-0-0-0-0-0 1
ROY: 0-0-0-0-2-1-X 3
Vs Kiona-Benton
KiBe: 0-1-2-0-3-0-0 6
ROY: 3-0-0-0-0-7-X 10