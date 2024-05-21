Advertisement

Box score roundup for May 18

columbia basin herald, moses lake, wash.
·2 min read

May 21—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for local baseball, boys soccer and softball games from May 18.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline baseball vs Northport

State playoff game

NPT: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

ACH: 0-0-0-1-0-0-X 1

ACH softball vs Northport, DeSales

District playoff games

Game One

ACH: 4-2-1-2-6 15

NPT: 0-0-1-0-0 1

Game Two

DES: 2-0-4-1-1-3-1 12

ACH: 0-4-0-3-2-0-0 9

Ephrata softball at East Valley (Yakima)

District playoff game

EPH: 3-1-9-1-1 15

EVY: 0-0-0-1-0 1

Moses Lake baseball vs Camas

State playoff game

MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

CAMS: 0-0-0-1-0-0-X 1

Moses Lake softball vs West Valley (Yakima)

District playoff game

WSTV: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

MSLK: 0-0-3-4-0-0-X 7

Quincy boys soccer vs Vashon Island

State playoff game

QCY: 1-0 1

VAS: 0-2 2

Quincy softball vs Cashmere

District playoff game

Box score not available

QCY: 1

CSH: 15

Royal boys soccer vs Seton Catholic

State playoff game

Box score not available

SEC: 0

ROY: 1

Shootout

SEC: 1

ROY: 3

Royal softball vs multiple opponents

District playoff games

Vs Kiona-Benton

KiBe: 0-0-0-6-0-2-1 9

ROY: 0-1-0-5-0-2-0 8

Vs Naches Valley

NCV: 0-0-2-0-0 2

ROY: 1-2-3-6-X 12

Vs Connell

CON: 1-0-0-0-0-0-0 1

ROY: 0-0-0-0-2-1-X 3

Vs Kiona-Benton

KiBe: 0-1-2-0-3-0-0 6

ROY: 3-0-0-0-0-7-X 10