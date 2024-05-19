Advertisement

Box score roundup for May 17

columbia basin herald, moses lake, wash.
·1 min read

May 18—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for softball, baseball and boys soccer games from May 17.

ACH softball vs Colton

CTN: 2-0-4-1-1-1-3 12

ACH: 2-2-1-0-0-1-1 7

Quincy boys soccer vs Toppenish

State playoff game

QCY: 2

TOP: 1

Royal boys soccer vs Meridian

State playoff game

MER: 0-0 0

ROY: 0-1 1

Wahluke boys soccer vs Seton Catholic

State playoff game

SEC: 2-1 3

WAH: 0-0 0

Warden softball vs Kittitas, River View

District playoff games

Game One

WRD: 6

KTS: 7

Game Two

RVR: 4

WRD: 18