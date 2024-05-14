Advertisement

Box score roundup for May 11

columbia basin herald, moses lake, wash.
May 13—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball, softball and soccer games from May 11.

ACH baseball vs Pomeroy, Liberty Christian

Game One

POM: 0-0-0-0-5 5

ACH: 2-6-3-3-1 15

Game Two

LBT: 1-0-1-0-1-3-0 6

ACH: 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 1

Ephrata softball at East Valley (Yakima)

District playoff game

EPH: 4-0-1-4-0-4-5 18

EVY: 1-8-0-0-4-1-0 14

Othello baseball at Selah

District playoff game

OTH: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

SEL: 0-0-2-1-0-3-X 6

Othello softball vs Selah

District playoff game

SEL: 0-0-0-0-0 0

OTH: 5-7-0-1-X 13

Othello boys soccer vs Grandview

District playoff game

GRV: 0-1-1 2

OTH: 0-1-0 1

Quincy baseball vs Omak, Chelan

District playoff games

Game One

QCY: 3

OMK: 2

Game Two

QCY: 1

CHL: 3

Quincy boys soccer vs Cascade (Leavenworth)

District playoff game

QCY: 1

CAS: 0

Royal baseball at College Place

District playoff game

ROY: 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 1

CLP: 0-0-0-2-0-2-X 4

Royal softball vs Kiona-Benton

Game One

KiBE: 1-0-0-0-0 1

ROY: 3-4-2-0-2 11

Game Two

KiBE: 0-1-0-0-0 1

ROY: 0-0-6-4-1 11

Wahluke baseball at Toppenish

District playoff game

WAH: 4

TOP: 5

Wahluke boys soccer vs Royal

District playoff game

ROY: 1-2 3

WAH: 1-1 2