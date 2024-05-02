Box score roundup for April 29-30
May 1—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from April 29-30
April 29
Ephrata softball vs Othello
Game One
OTH: 4-0-0-0-1-1-0 6
EPH: 0-0-0-0-3-0-0 3
Game Two
OTH: 0-1-0-0-0-0-2 3
EPH: 0-0-4-2-0-0-0 6
Moses Lake softball at Richland
MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0 0
RICH: 0-3-1-6-X 10
Warden baseball vs Columbia (Burbank)
Continuation from Friday
CLB: 0-3-0-1-0-3-0-0-2 9
WRD: 1-2-0-0-1-0-3-0-0 7
April 30
ACH baseball at Brewster
ACH: 0-0-1-1-1-0-5 8
BRW: 0-0-0-0-1-2-3 6
ACH softball at Inchelium
Game One
ACH: 0-0-2-0-0-0-0 2
INC: 1-2-2-2-2-0-X 9
Game Two
ACH: 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 1
INC: 0-2-0-0-0-7-X 9
Moses Lake baseball vs West Valley (Yakima)
WVLY: 0-0-0-0-1-0-0 1
MSLK: 0-0-3-0-1-0-X 4
MLCA/CCS baseball vs Waterville-Mansfield
Box score not available
Wat-Mans: 3
MLCA/CCS: 5
Quincy baseball vs Chelan
Box score not available
CHL: 4
QCY: 5
Royal baseball vs College Place
Game One
CLP: 4-2-1-1-0-2 10
ROY: 0-0-0-0-0-0 0
Game Two
CLP: 0-0-2-6-0-0-0 8
ROY: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
Warden softball vs Royal
Game One
ROY: 2-3-3-0-0-0-0-0 8
WRD: 1-0-0-2-2-0-3-1 9
Game Two
ROY: 1-0-1-1-0-0-0 3
WRD: 0-5-0-0-1-1-X 7
Wahluke baseball at La Salle
Box score not available
WAH: 13
LSL: 3