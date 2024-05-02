Advertisement

Box score roundup for April 29-30

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
May 1—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from April 29-30

April 29

Ephrata softball vs Othello

Game One

OTH: 4-0-0-0-1-1-0 6

EPH: 0-0-0-0-3-0-0 3

Game Two

OTH: 0-1-0-0-0-0-2 3

EPH: 0-0-4-2-0-0-0 6

Moses Lake softball at Richland

MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0 0

RICH: 0-3-1-6-X 10

Warden baseball vs Columbia (Burbank)

Continuation from Friday

CLB: 0-3-0-1-0-3-0-0-2 9

WRD: 1-2-0-0-1-0-3-0-0 7

April 30

ACH baseball at Brewster

ACH: 0-0-1-1-1-0-5 8

BRW: 0-0-0-0-1-2-3 6

ACH softball at Inchelium

Game One

ACH: 0-0-2-0-0-0-0 2

INC: 1-2-2-2-2-0-X 9

Game Two

ACH: 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 1

INC: 0-2-0-0-0-7-X 9

Moses Lake baseball vs West Valley (Yakima)

WVLY: 0-0-0-0-1-0-0 1

MSLK: 0-0-3-0-1-0-X 4

MLCA/CCS baseball vs Waterville-Mansfield

Box score not available

Wat-Mans: 3

MLCA/CCS: 5

Quincy baseball vs Chelan

Box score not available

CHL: 4

QCY: 5

Royal baseball vs College Place

Game One

CLP: 4-2-1-1-0-2 10

ROY: 0-0-0-0-0-0 0

Game Two

CLP: 0-0-2-6-0-0-0 8

ROY: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

Warden softball vs Royal

Game One

ROY: 2-3-3-0-0-0-0-0 8

WRD: 1-0-0-2-2-0-3-1 9

Game Two

ROY: 1-0-1-1-0-0-0 3

WRD: 0-5-0-0-1-1-X 7

Wahluke baseball at La Salle

Box score not available

WAH: 13

LSL: 3