Advertisement

Box score roundup for April 27

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·2 min read

Apr. 29—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from April 27

ACH baseball vs Republic

Game One

REP: 0-0-0-0 0

ACH: 17-10-7-X 34

Game Two

REP: 0-0-1-1 2

ACH: 4-23-5-X 32

ACH softball vs Republic

Game One

REP: 0-0-0-1 1

ACH: 5-5-8-X 18

Game Two

REP: 0-0-0-0-0 0

ACH: 1-2-4-2-1 10

Ephrata baseball vs Prosser

Game One

PRO: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

EPH: 2-2-0-0-2-0-X 5

Game Two

PRO: 0-0-1-0-0-0-0-0-0 1

EPH: 0-0-0-0-0-1-0-0-1 2

LRS baseball vs Northwest Christian

Box scores not available

Game One

NWC: 26

LRS: 2

Game Two

NWC: 6

LRS: 1

LRS softball vs Northwest Christian

Box scores not available

Game One

NWC: 10

LRS: 0

Game Two

NWC: 12

LRS: 1

Moses Lake softball at Jackson

MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0-0 0

JACK: 3-0-0-3-3-1 10

MLCA/CCS baseball vs Riverside Christian

Box scores not available

Game One

RVCR.: 19

MLCA/CCS: 3

Game One

RVCR.: 12

MLCA/CCS: 5

Othello baseball vs East Valley (Yakima)

Game One

EVY: 0-0-3-0-0-0-0-3 6

OTH: 0-0-0-1-0-1-1-0 3

Game One

EVY: 0-0-0-0-0-0-2 2

OTH: 1-0-0-0-0-2-X 3

Quincy baseball vs Omak

Box scores not available

Game One

OMK: 5

QCY: 4

Game Two

OMK: 2

QCY: 4

Quincy softball vs Omak

Box scores not available

Game One

OMK: 29

QCY: 20

Game Two

OMK: 16

QCY: 11

Wahluke baseball vs Royal

Game One

RYL: 2-0-0-0-0-1-0 3

WAH: 0-0-0-0-2-0-0 2

Game Two

RYL: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

WAH: 0-0-0-0-0-0-1 1

Wahluke softball vs Royal

Game One

RYL: 10-4-0-1-8 23

WAH: 0-2-0-0-0 2

Game Two

RYL: 3-0-8-6 17

WAH: 0-0-0-0 0

Warden softball vs Okanogan

Box scores not available

Game One

OKN: 4

WRD: 11

Game Two

OKN: 9

WRD: 6