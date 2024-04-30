Box score roundup for April 27
Apr. 29—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from April 27
ACH baseball vs Republic
Game One
REP: 0-0-0-0 0
ACH: 17-10-7-X 34
Game Two
REP: 0-0-1-1 2
ACH: 4-23-5-X 32
ACH softball vs Republic
Game One
REP: 0-0-0-1 1
ACH: 5-5-8-X 18
Game Two
REP: 0-0-0-0-0 0
ACH: 1-2-4-2-1 10
Ephrata baseball vs Prosser
Game One
PRO: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
EPH: 2-2-0-0-2-0-X 5
Game Two
PRO: 0-0-1-0-0-0-0-0-0 1
EPH: 0-0-0-0-0-1-0-0-1 2
LRS baseball vs Northwest Christian
Box scores not available
Game One
NWC: 26
LRS: 2
Game Two
NWC: 6
LRS: 1
LRS softball vs Northwest Christian
Box scores not available
Game One
NWC: 10
LRS: 0
Game Two
NWC: 12
LRS: 1
Moses Lake softball at Jackson
MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0-0 0
JACK: 3-0-0-3-3-1 10
MLCA/CCS baseball vs Riverside Christian
Box scores not available
Game One
RVCR.: 19
MLCA/CCS: 3
Game One
RVCR.: 12
MLCA/CCS: 5
Othello baseball vs East Valley (Yakima)
Game One
EVY: 0-0-3-0-0-0-0-3 6
OTH: 0-0-0-1-0-1-1-0 3
Game One
EVY: 0-0-0-0-0-0-2 2
OTH: 1-0-0-0-0-2-X 3
Quincy baseball vs Omak
Box scores not available
Game One
OMK: 5
QCY: 4
Game Two
OMK: 2
QCY: 4
Quincy softball vs Omak
Box scores not available
Game One
OMK: 29
QCY: 20
Game Two
OMK: 16
QCY: 11
Wahluke baseball vs Royal
Game One
RYL: 2-0-0-0-0-1-0 3
WAH: 0-0-0-0-2-0-0 2
Game Two
RYL: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
WAH: 0-0-0-0-0-0-1 1
Wahluke softball vs Royal
Game One
RYL: 10-4-0-1-8 23
WAH: 0-2-0-0-0 2
Game Two
RYL: 3-0-8-6 17
WAH: 0-0-0-0 0
Warden softball vs Okanogan
Box scores not available
Game One
OKN: 4
WRD: 11
Game Two
OKN: 9
WRD: 6