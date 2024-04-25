Advertisement

Box score roundup for April 22-23

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·2 min read

Apr. 24—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from April 22-23.

Warden baseball at Tri-Cities Prep

Game One

WRD: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

TCP: 2-2-1-0-4-0-X 9

Game Two

WRD: 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 1

TCP: 2-0-0-0-0-0-3 5

Warden softball at Tri-Cities Prep

Game One

Warden: 21

Tri-Cities Prep: 2

Game Two

Warden: 18

Tri-Cities Prep: 0

April 23

ACH softball at Northport

Game One

ACH: 1-0-0-5-1-4 11

NPT: 0-0-0-0-0-0 0

Game Two

ACH: 8-3-1-3-1-4-4 24

NPT: 1-1-2-2-2-6-0 14

Ephrata baseball at River View

EPH: 1-1-0-0-0-0-0 2

RVW: 0-3-0-0-2-0-X 5

LRS baseball at Davenport

Box scores not available

Game One

Davenport: 7

LRS: 2

Game Two

Davenport: 15

LRS: 14

Moses Lake baseball at Wenatchee

MSLK: 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 1

WNTC: 0-0-0-1-1-0-X 2

MLCA/CCS baseball vs Ephrata freshmen

Box scores not available

MLCA/CCS: 11

Ephrata: 7

Othello baseball vs College Place

CLP: 0-0-1-0-0-2-0 3

OTH: 0-1-0-1-3-0-X 5

Quincy softball vs Ephrata

Game One

EPH: 15-3-5 23

QCY: 0-0-X 0

Game Two

EPH: 0-4-3-5-9 21

QCY: 2-0-0-0-0 2

Royal baseball at La Salle

Game One

ROY: 3-1-3-1-6 14

LSL: 1-1-0-0-0 2

Game Two

ROY: 4-4-1-0-3-0 12

LSL: 3-0-0-0-2-4 9

Soap Lake softball vs Waterville-Mansfield

WTRVL: 29

SPLK: 6

Wahluke softball vs Granger

Box scores not available

Game One

Granger: 21

Wahluke: 4

Game Two

Granger: 9

Wahluke: 8