Box score roundup for April 22-23
Apr. 24—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from April 22-23.
Warden baseball at Tri-Cities Prep
Game One
WRD: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
TCP: 2-2-1-0-4-0-X 9
Game Two
WRD: 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 1
TCP: 2-0-0-0-0-0-3 5
Warden softball at Tri-Cities Prep
Game One
Warden: 21
Tri-Cities Prep: 2
Game Two
Warden: 18
Tri-Cities Prep: 0
April 23
ACH softball at Northport
Game One
ACH: 1-0-0-5-1-4 11
NPT: 0-0-0-0-0-0 0
Game Two
ACH: 8-3-1-3-1-4-4 24
NPT: 1-1-2-2-2-6-0 14
Ephrata baseball at River View
EPH: 1-1-0-0-0-0-0 2
RVW: 0-3-0-0-2-0-X 5
LRS baseball at Davenport
Box scores not available
Game One
Davenport: 7
LRS: 2
Game Two
Davenport: 15
LRS: 14
Moses Lake baseball at Wenatchee
MSLK: 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 1
WNTC: 0-0-0-1-1-0-X 2
MLCA/CCS baseball vs Ephrata freshmen
Box scores not available
MLCA/CCS: 11
Ephrata: 7
Othello baseball vs College Place
CLP: 0-0-1-0-0-2-0 3
OTH: 0-1-0-1-3-0-X 5
Quincy softball vs Ephrata
Game One
EPH: 15-3-5 23
QCY: 0-0-X 0
Game Two
EPH: 0-4-3-5-9 21
QCY: 2-0-0-0-0 2
Royal baseball at La Salle
Game One
ROY: 3-1-3-1-6 14
LSL: 1-1-0-0-0 2
Game Two
ROY: 4-4-1-0-3-0 12
LSL: 3-0-0-0-2-4 9
Soap Lake softball vs Waterville-Mansfield
WTRVL: 29
SPLK: 6
Wahluke softball vs Granger
Box scores not available
Game One
Granger: 21
Wahluke: 4
Game Two
Granger: 9
Wahluke: 8