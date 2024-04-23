Box score roundup for April 20, 2024
Apr. 22—MOSES LAKE — Basin baseball and softball box scores for April 20.
Ephrata baseball at Brewster
Game One
EPH: 0-0-0-0-1-0-0 1
BRW: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
Game Two
EPH: 1-0-0-0-0-1-5-4 11
BRW: 0-1-3-2-0-1-0-2 9
LRS baseball vs Asotin
Box scores not available
Game One
ASTN: 18
LRS: 0
Game Two
ASTN: 16
LRS: 1
LRS softball vs Asotin
Box scores not available
Game One
LRS 9
ASTN: 2
Game Two
ASTN:10
LRS: 9
MLCA/CCS baseball vs Moses Lake JV
MLCA: 0-0-3-1 4
MSLK: 3-9-16-X 28
Othello baseball at Grandview
Game One
OTH: 5-0-4-0-1-4 14
GRV: 0-2-0-2-0-0 4
Game Two
OTH: 5-0-2-2-2 11
GRV: 0-0-0-0-0 0
Othello softball at North Kitsap
Game One
NKT: 1-0-0-0-0-0-0 1
OTH: 0-1-0-3-0-0-X 4
Game Two
OTH: 0-0-0-0-0-3-0 3
NKT: 0-1-0-0-1-2-X 4
Wahluke baseball vs Kiona-Benton
Box scores not available
Game One
KBTN: 16
WHLK:1
Game Two
KBTN: 13
WHLK: 3
Wahluke softball vs Kiona-Benton
Box scores not available
Game One
KBTN:18
WHLK: 2
Game Two
KBTN:17
WHLK: 2