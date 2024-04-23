Advertisement

Box score roundup for April 20, 2024

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

Apr. 22—MOSES LAKE — Basin baseball and softball box scores for April 20.

Ephrata baseball at Brewster

Game One

EPH: 0-0-0-0-1-0-0 1

BRW: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

Game Two

EPH: 1-0-0-0-0-1-5-4 11

BRW: 0-1-3-2-0-1-0-2 9

LRS baseball vs Asotin

Box scores not available

Game One

ASTN: 18

LRS: 0

Game Two

ASTN: 16

LRS: 1

LRS softball vs Asotin

Box scores not available

Game One

LRS 9

ASTN: 2

Game Two

ASTN:10

LRS: 9

MLCA/CCS baseball vs Moses Lake JV

MLCA: 0-0-3-1 4

MSLK: 3-9-16-X 28

Othello baseball at Grandview

Game One

OTH: 5-0-4-0-1-4 14

GRV: 0-2-0-2-0-0 4

Game Two

OTH: 5-0-2-2-2 11

GRV: 0-0-0-0-0 0

Othello softball at North Kitsap

Game One

NKT: 1-0-0-0-0-0-0 1

OTH: 0-1-0-3-0-0-X 4

Game Two

OTH: 0-0-0-0-0-3-0 3

NKT: 0-1-0-0-1-2-X 4

Wahluke baseball vs Kiona-Benton

Box scores not available

Game One

KBTN: 16

WHLK:1

Game Two

KBTN: 13

WHLK: 3

Wahluke softball vs Kiona-Benton

Box scores not available

Game One

KBTN:18

WHLK: 2

Game Two

KBTN:17

WHLK: 2