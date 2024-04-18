Advertisement

Box score roundup for April 16

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

Apr. 17—MOSES LAKE — Basin baseball and softball box scores for April 16.

ACH baseball at Manson

ACH: 0-2-0-0-0-0-0 2

MAN: 1-0-8-0-0-1-X 10

Ephrata softball vs ACH

ACH: 0-0-0-0 0

EPH: 4-7-7-6 24

Moses Lake baseball vs Davis

DAVS: 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 1

MSLK: 0-0-4-0-3-0-X 7

MLCA/CCS baseball at Riverside Christian

Box score not available

RVRC: 11

MLCA: 10

Quincy baseball vs Cascade

Box score not available

QCY: 9

CAS: 8

Quincy softball vs Cascade

CAS: 1-4-0-0 5

QCY: 13-1-5-X 19

Royal softball at Chiawana

ROYL: 0-0-0-0-0-2-0 2

CHIA: 0-0-1-0-0-4-X 5

Wahluke baseball vs Connell

Game One

Box scores not available

WHLK: 10

CNNL: 8

Game Two

Box scores not available

WHLK: 9

CNNL: 8