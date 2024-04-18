Box score roundup for April 16
Apr. 17—MOSES LAKE — Basin baseball and softball box scores for April 16.
ACH baseball at Manson
ACH: 0-2-0-0-0-0-0 2
MAN: 1-0-8-0-0-1-X 10
Ephrata softball vs ACH
ACH: 0-0-0-0 0
EPH: 4-7-7-6 24
Moses Lake baseball vs Davis
DAVS: 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 1
MSLK: 0-0-4-0-3-0-X 7
MLCA/CCS baseball at Riverside Christian
Box score not available
RVRC: 11
MLCA: 10
Quincy baseball vs Cascade
Box score not available
QCY: 9
CAS: 8
Quincy softball vs Cascade
CAS: 1-4-0-0 5
QCY: 13-1-5-X 19
Royal softball at Chiawana
ROYL: 0-0-0-0-0-2-0 2
CHIA: 0-0-1-0-0-4-X 5
Wahluke baseball vs Connell
Game One
Box scores not available
WHLK: 10
CNNL: 8
Game Two
Box scores not available
WHLK: 9
CNNL: 8