Box Score Breakdown: Top performers from Alabama’s win over Texas A&M

Alabama wasn’t able to cruise through Texas A&M, but the Crimson Tide still walked away with a 24-20 win. The game was much closer than many expected, which means the team has a lot to work on before heading to Knoxville to face Tennessee.

Star quarterback Bryce Young dressed out, but did not see the field because of a lingering shoulder injury that also sidelined him for the entire second half of the Arkansas game. Jalen Milroe was the only quarterback to take snaps.

Though he was not able to play to Young’s Heisman-winning caliber, Milroe played well.

At the end of the day, the game was a close call because of some sloppy play on both sides of the ball.

Here are the stat leaders from the Crimson Tide’s win over Texas A&M.

Passing

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Milroe – 12/19, 111 yards, 3 TDs, 2 Fumbles, 1 INT

Rushing

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs – 21 carries, 154 yards, 0 TDs

Receiving

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Jermaine Burton – 3 receptions, 44 yards, 1 TD

Tackles

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcco Hellams – 6 tackles

Sacks

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dallas Turner – 2 Sacks

Kicking

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Will Reichard – 1/3

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire