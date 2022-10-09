Box Score Breakdown: Top performers from Alabama’s win over Texas A&M
Alabama wasn’t able to cruise through Texas A&M, but the Crimson Tide still walked away with a 24-20 win. The game was much closer than many expected, which means the team has a lot to work on before heading to Knoxville to face Tennessee.
Star quarterback Bryce Young dressed out, but did not see the field because of a lingering shoulder injury that also sidelined him for the entire second half of the Arkansas game. Jalen Milroe was the only quarterback to take snaps.
Though he was not able to play to Young’s Heisman-winning caliber, Milroe played well.
At the end of the day, the game was a close call because of some sloppy play on both sides of the ball.
Here are the stat leaders from the Crimson Tide’s win over Texas A&M.
Passing
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Milroe – 12/19, 111 yards, 3 TDs, 2 Fumbles, 1 INT
Rushing
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Jahmyr Gibbs – 21 carries, 154 yards, 0 TDs
Receiving
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Jermaine Burton – 3 receptions, 44 yards, 1 TD
Tackles
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
DeMarcco Hellams – 6 tackles
Sacks
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Dallas Turner – 2 Sacks
Kicking
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Will Reichard – 1/3