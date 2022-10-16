Box Score Breakdown: Top performers from Alabama’s loss to Tennessee
Unfortunately, Alabama suffered their first loss of the season to Tennessee on Saturday. However, several players had key performances in the game.
Quarterback Bryce Young made a profound impact in his return after suffering an AC sprain against Arkansas two weeks ago. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was on his A-game and came through in several moments for the Crimson Tide.
Although the defense didn’t play particularly well, there were several pivotal plays that keep the Crimson Tide in the football game.
Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at the box score leaders against Tennessee.
Passing
(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Bryce Young – 35/52, 455 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing
Jamar Coach/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK
Jahmyr Gibbs – 24 CAR, 103 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving
(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Cam Latu – 6 receptions, 90 yards
Tackles
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
DeMarcco Hellams – 10 tackles
Sacks
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
DJ Dale – 1 sack
Interceptions
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
DeMarcco Hellams – 1 INT
Kicking
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Will Reichard – 2/3