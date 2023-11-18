Advertisement

BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Week 12 win against Chattanooga

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

Alabama came out and took care of business early on against Chattanooga. At halftime, the Crimson Tide held a 38-7 lead.

In the second half, Alabama outscored the Mocs 28-3. The final score in Saturday’s game was 66-10 in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Fortunately for Alabama, no one appeared to have suffered an injury. Several players did sit out the game with prior injuries. Altogether, the Crimson Tide should be fairly healthy heading into the Iron Bowl next week. A lot of different players were also able to see the field on Saturday as well. That is something else to point out from the game.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the stat leaders from Alabama’s Week 12 win against Chattanooga.

Passing

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)
  • Ty Simpson – 1 carry, 78 yards

  • Jam Miller – 6 carry, 77 yards

  • Jase McClellan – 6 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD

  • Roydell Williams – 7 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD

  • Justice Haynes – 5 carries, 42 yards, 2 TDs

  • Dylan Lonergan – 1 carry, 5 yards

  • Richard Young – 2 carries, 2 yards, 1 TD

  • Jalen Milroe – 3 carries, -1 yard

Receiving

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)
  • Jermaine Burton – 3 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD

  • Kendrick Law – 2 receptions, 32 yards

  • Jalen Hale – 1 reception, 29 yards

  • Amari Niblack – 2 receptions, 24 yards

  • Malik Benson – 3 receptions, 23 yards, 1 TD

  • Isaiah Bond – 4 receptions, 23 yards

  • Cole Adams – 2 receptions, 11 yards

  • Robbie Ouzts – 1 reception, 7 yards, 1 TD

  • Danny Lewis Jr. – 1 reception, 5 yards

Tackles

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)
  • Jihaad Campbell – 10 tackles

  • Caleb Downs – 7 tackles

  • Trezmen Marshall – 6 tackles

  • Justin Eboigbe – 5 tackles, 1 TFL

  • DeVonta Smith – 4 tackles

  • Terrion Arnold – 3 tackles

  • Dallas Turner – 3 tackles

  • Quandarrius Robinson – 3 tackles

  • Jordan Renaud – 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL

  • Kristian Story – 2 tackles

  • Keanu Koht – 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL

  • Shawn Murphy – 2 tackles

  • Chris Braswell – 1 tackle

  • Trey Amos – 1 tackle

  • Malachi Moore – 1 tackle

  • Tim Smith – 1 tackle

  • Edric Hill – 1 tackle

  • Damon Payne Jr. – 1 tackle

  • Jeremiah Alexander – 1 tackle

  • Jaheim Oatis – 1 tackle

  • Jah-Marien Lathan – 1 tackle

  • James Smith – 1 tackle

Interception

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kristian Story – 1 interception

Special teams

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
  • Will Reichard – 1/1 FG, 9/9 XP 

  • James Burnip – 2 punts, 89 yards

Kick return

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kendrick Law – 1 kick return, 33 yards

  • Danny Lewis Jr. – 1 kick return, 14 yards

  • Robbie Ouzts – 1 kick return, 11 yards

Punt return

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)
  • Caleb Downs – 2 punt returns, 90 yards, 1 TD

  • Kool-Aid McKinstry – 1 punt return, 6 yards

