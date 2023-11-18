BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Week 12 win against Chattanooga
Alabama came out and took care of business early on against Chattanooga. At halftime, the Crimson Tide held a 38-7 lead.
In the second half, Alabama outscored the Mocs 28-3. The final score in Saturday’s game was 66-10 in favor of the Crimson Tide.
Fortunately for Alabama, no one appeared to have suffered an injury. Several players did sit out the game with prior injuries. Altogether, the Crimson Tide should be fairly healthy heading into the Iron Bowl next week. A lot of different players were also able to see the field on Saturday as well. That is something else to point out from the game.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down the stat leaders from Alabama’s Week 12 win against Chattanooga.
Passing
Jalen Milroe – 13/16, 197 PaYds, 3 TDs
Ty Simpson – 4/6, 50 PaYds
Dylan Lonergan – 2/2, 12 PaYds
Rushing
Ty Simpson – 1 carry, 78 yards
Jam Miller – 6 carry, 77 yards
Jase McClellan – 6 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD
Roydell Williams – 7 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD
Justice Haynes – 5 carries, 42 yards, 2 TDs
Dylan Lonergan – 1 carry, 5 yards
Richard Young – 2 carries, 2 yards, 1 TD
Jalen Milroe – 3 carries, -1 yard
Receiving
Jermaine Burton – 3 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD
Kendrick Law – 2 receptions, 32 yards
Jalen Hale – 1 reception, 29 yards
Amari Niblack – 2 receptions, 24 yards
Malik Benson – 3 receptions, 23 yards, 1 TD
Isaiah Bond – 4 receptions, 23 yards
Cole Adams – 2 receptions, 11 yards
Robbie Ouzts – 1 reception, 7 yards, 1 TD
Danny Lewis Jr. – 1 reception, 5 yards
Tackles
Jihaad Campbell – 10 tackles
Caleb Downs – 7 tackles
Trezmen Marshall – 6 tackles
Justin Eboigbe – 5 tackles, 1 TFL
DeVonta Smith – 4 tackles
Terrion Arnold – 3 tackles
Dallas Turner – 3 tackles
Quandarrius Robinson – 3 tackles
Jordan Renaud – 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Kristian Story – 2 tackles
Keanu Koht – 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Shawn Murphy – 2 tackles
Chris Braswell – 1 tackle
Trey Amos – 1 tackle
Malachi Moore – 1 tackle
Tim Smith – 1 tackle
Edric Hill – 1 tackle
Damon Payne Jr. – 1 tackle
Jeremiah Alexander – 1 tackle
Jaheim Oatis – 1 tackle
Jah-Marien Lathan – 1 tackle
James Smith – 1 tackle
Interception
Kristian Story – 1 interception
Special teams
Will Reichard – 1/1 FG, 9/9 XP
James Burnip – 2 punts, 89 yards
Kick return
Kendrick Law – 1 kick return, 33 yards
Danny Lewis Jr. – 1 kick return, 14 yards
Robbie Ouzts – 1 kick return, 11 yards
Punt return
Caleb Downs – 2 punt returns, 90 yards, 1 TD
Kool-Aid McKinstry – 1 punt return, 6 yards