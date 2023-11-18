BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Week 12 win against Chattanooga

Alabama came out and took care of business early on against Chattanooga. At halftime, the Crimson Tide held a 38-7 lead.

In the second half, Alabama outscored the Mocs 28-3. The final score in Saturday’s game was 66-10 in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Fortunately for Alabama, no one appeared to have suffered an injury. Several players did sit out the game with prior injuries. Altogether, the Crimson Tide should be fairly healthy heading into the Iron Bowl next week. A lot of different players were also able to see the field on Saturday as well. That is something else to point out from the game.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the stat leaders from Alabama’s Week 12 win against Chattanooga.

Passing

Jalen Milroe – 13/16, 197 PaYds, 3 TDs

Ty Simpson – 4/6, 50 PaYds

Dylan Lonergan – 2/2, 12 PaYds

Rushing

Ty Simpson – 1 carry, 78 yards

Jam Miller – 6 carry, 77 yards

Jase McClellan – 6 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD

Roydell Williams – 7 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD

Justice Haynes – 5 carries, 42 yards, 2 TDs

Dylan Lonergan – 1 carry, 5 yards

Richard Young – 2 carries, 2 yards, 1 TD

Jalen Milroe – 3 carries, -1 yard

Receiving

Jermaine Burton – 3 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD

Kendrick Law – 2 receptions, 32 yards

Jalen Hale – 1 reception, 29 yards

Amari Niblack – 2 receptions, 24 yards

Malik Benson – 3 receptions, 23 yards, 1 TD

Isaiah Bond – 4 receptions, 23 yards

Cole Adams – 2 receptions, 11 yards

Robbie Ouzts – 1 reception, 7 yards, 1 TD

Danny Lewis Jr. – 1 reception, 5 yards

Tackles

Interception

Kristian Story – 1 interception

Special teams

Will Reichard – 1/1 FG, 9/9 XP

James Burnip – 2 punts, 89 yards

Kick return

Kendrick Law – 1 kick return, 33 yards

Danny Lewis Jr. – 1 kick return, 14 yards

Robbie Ouzts – 1 kick return, 11 yards

Punt return

Caleb Downs – 2 punt returns, 90 yards, 1 TD

Kool-Aid McKinstry – 1 punt return, 6 yards

