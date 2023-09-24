BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Week 4 against Ole Miss
Alabama performed well on both sides of the ball in its Week 4 victory over No. 15-ranked Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide eliminated the costly mistakes and were able to capitalize in different situations. That was ultimately the key to Alabama winning the game.
Needless to say, Alabama had several key contributors on both sides of the ball Saturday evening. It took a collective team effort to knock off the Rebels. Several players were called upon during the game after a series of injuries occurred in the first half.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down the stats leaders from Alabama’s Week 4 win against Ole Miss.
Passing
Jalen Milroe: 17/21, 225 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
Jase McClellan: 17 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD
Jalen Milroe: 16 carries, 28 yards
Roydell Williams: 8 carries, 21 yards
Jam Miller: 1 carry, -6 yards
Receiving
Jalen Hale: 2 receptions, 63 yards, 1 TD
Jermaine Burton: 2 receptions, 62 yards
CJ Dippre: 2 receptions, 28 yards
Robbie Ouzts: 1 reception, 21 yards
Roydell Williams: 3 receptions, 13 yards
Jase McClellan: 2 receptions, 12 yards
Kendrick Law: 2 receptions, 11 yards
Isaiah Bond: 1 reception, 10 yards
Amari Niblack: 1 reception, 3 yards
Ja’Corey Brooks: 1 reception, 2 yards
Tackles
Terrion Arnold: 8 tackles
Jihaad Campbell: 7 tackles
Malachi Moore: 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Dallas Turner: 5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss
Jaylen Key: 5 tackles
Caleb Downs: 5 tackles
Kool-Aid McKinstry: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Tim Keenan III: 3 tackles
Justin Eboigbe: 3 tackles
Chris Braswell: 3 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss
Tim Smith: 3 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss
Trezmen Marshall: 3 tackles
Kendrick Blackshire: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Jaheim Oatis: 1 tackle
Justin Jefferson: 1 tackle
Damon Payne: 1 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss
Deontae Lawson: 1 tackle
Sacks
Dallas Turner: 2 sacks
Chris Braswell: 1.5 sacks
Tim Smith: 1.5 sacks
Interceptions
Terrion Arnold: 1 interception, 37 yards