BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Week 4 against Ole Miss

Alabama performed well on both sides of the ball in its Week 4 victory over No. 15-ranked Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide eliminated the costly mistakes and were able to capitalize in different situations. That was ultimately the key to Alabama winning the game.

Needless to say, Alabama had several key contributors on both sides of the ball Saturday evening. It took a collective team effort to knock off the Rebels. Several players were called upon during the game after a series of injuries occurred in the first half.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the stats leaders from Alabama’s Week 4 win against Ole Miss.

Passing

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jalen Milroe: 17/21, 225 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Jase McClellan: 17 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD

Jalen Milroe: 16 carries, 28 yards

Roydell Williams: 8 carries, 21 yards

Jam Miller: 1 carry, -6 yards

Receiving

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hale: 2 receptions, 63 yards, 1 TD

Jermaine Burton: 2 receptions, 62 yards

CJ Dippre: 2 receptions, 28 yards

Robbie Ouzts: 1 reception, 21 yards

Roydell Williams: 3 receptions, 13 yards

Jase McClellan: 2 receptions, 12 yards

Kendrick Law: 2 receptions, 11 yards

Isaiah Bond: 1 reception, 10 yards

Amari Niblack: 1 reception, 3 yards

Ja’Corey Brooks: 1 reception, 2 yards

Tackles

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Terrion Arnold: 8 tackles

Jihaad Campbell: 7 tackles

Malachi Moore: 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Dallas Turner: 5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss

Jaylen Key: 5 tackles

Caleb Downs: 5 tackles

Kool-Aid McKinstry: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Tim Keenan III: 3 tackles

Justin Eboigbe: 3 tackles

Chris Braswell: 3 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss

Tim Smith: 3 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss

Trezmen Marshall: 3 tackles

Kendrick Blackshire: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Jaheim Oatis: 1 tackle

Justin Jefferson: 1 tackle

Damon Payne: 1 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

Deontae Lawson: 1 tackle

Sacks

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dallas Turner: 2 sacks

Chris Braswell: 1.5 sacks

Tim Smith: 1.5 sacks

Interceptions

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Terrion Arnold: 1 interception, 37 yards

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire